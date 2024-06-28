SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to warn others after he felt that his mother had been scammed at a hair salon when she was made to pay over S$200 more than the price she had initially been told.

Vernon Nay wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page in a June 25 (Tuesday) post that his mum had recently gone to a hairdresser on Whampoa Drive called Ly Hair Salon.

“She requested for colour – Coffee red. But came back with same hair color with slight red.”

He added that his mother was told that the dye job she asked for cost S$68, which is the amount that she agreed to. However, after an hour passed by and her hair did not take the color, she was then told that another dye would be needed, which cost S$88. Additionally, Mr Nay claimed that the hairstylist did not explain further to his mother that a separate payment was needed, so she was charged S$$156 for both dyes.

But then, she was also told that she needed to pay a membership fee of $174.

“No expiry date or any statement. Just a piece of card that state the amount. So my mom paid a total of $156 + $174 = $330,” added Mr Nay, who also said that the stylist failed to explain anything else to his mother.

Therefore, she did not know what exactly she was paying for, and since the hair salon was rushing to close, she got no additional explanations.

Mr Nay ended his post by writing “At the end, my mom’s hair has no difference.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Nay for further updates or comment.

Unfortunately, Mr Nay’s mother’s experience at the hair salon is not a unique one. In December of last year, a man confronted the staff at another salon after his mother was charged $521 for hair dye services.

Justin Tan also warned other netizens about the salon on Bangkit Road after his mum’s experience there. Just a month before Mr Tan’s post, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) issued a warning against the salon for unfair practices.

Mr Tan wrote that his mother had been told that the price for hair dye services was S$125 but the manager had carried out a “hard sell” of a package worth $250 to his mum, reassuring her that the remaining amount could be used for other services, including a haircut, in the future.

However, the bill just kept growing and his mum was charged $521. /TISG

