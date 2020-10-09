Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoy a date after steamy cover shoot

- Advertisement -

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey had a good time watching the NBA Finals with a group of friends in West Hollywood after they unveiled their steamy cover of Vogue Italia.

Spotted at 40 Love, a popular sports bar among celebs, the couple appeared to be in high spirits after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat on Monday. Hailey, 23 had a double denim look and tiny black sports bra. The model had her signature bright blonde hair up and her nose and mouth were covered.

Her husband, Grammy winner Justin wore a light grey hoodie and funky pair of tie-dye sweats from his clothing line, Drew House. Justin happily chatted away with his friends under a black face mask while Hailey walked several feet ahead with her chic zebra clutch. The couple kept their night out under wraps from their massive social media followings and selected the venue for its 25 flat-screen TVs, plush booths and outdoor space.

Their night out happened on the same day they unveiled the first look of their sizzling new cover shoot for the October issue of Vogue Italia to mark their anniversary. The pair writhed around on an unmade bed before kissing in a series of striking portraits while ‘laying bare their relationship and their sexuality’.

The photos pay tribute to the relationship between celebrated master photographer Helmut Newton and his wife June, as evidenced by his quote on the cover: ‘My heart is where my wife is.’ On the cover, Hailey wore a pair of sheer tights and velvet heels which seductively wrapped around her legs. Her hair was worn loose and her face had radiant make-up including bold shimmering lilac eye shadow.

Justin and Hailey got hitched in a New York city civil ceremony in September 2018 after years of dating on-off and then held a second lavish wedding ceremony in 2019. Hailey opened up about their relationship in Vogue Italia saying that it was ‘difficult’ for her to be intimate with Justin at first ‘under the eyes of all’.

She said: ‘It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, lived under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are.’

The model added that she was even hesitant to kiss Justin in public for a period in their relationship.

She continued: ‘But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide.’

She shared that many people still view her and Justin as ‘eternal teenagers’ but the fact is that they are a ‘married man and woman’ who are ‘comfortable with their sexuality’.

On the topic whether they have plans for a baby anytime soon, she revealed: ‘The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less urgent.’

She shared that she is busy with projects and is an ‘ambitious girl,’ adding children will happen at some point but not anytime soon. Hailey talked about their roles in the relationship, saying that she is the ‘thinker’ while Justin is the one who ‘feels’. Hailey spoke about how their relationship has evolved and how Justin as a person has become more mature, he is ‘not the person he was anymore’.

The model shared that it was important for her as a wife for Justin to be happy rather than to meet the expectations of others. She added that Justin loves her ‘natural’ and with ‘no-makeup’. Hailey said that there were some people who are against their relationship and ‘don’t believe it.’ Nevertheless, she insisted that she does not want to ‘worry about’ it and the couple ‘accept’ and ‘support’ each other without judgement as they don’t have to ‘become perfect’.

The couple were long-time friends before they started dating in 2016. However, they seemingly had a falling out later that year but reconnected in 2018.