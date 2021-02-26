Hailey and Justin Bieber do liver detoxes together

- Advertisement -

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about her home life with her husband Justin Bieber. The Versace ambassador told People on Wednesday that she and the Yummy singer practise a very ‘healthy’ lifestyle. The supermodel said that they share everything, including eye cream and a hairbrush, as they continue to settle into married life. The couple also try health tricks together. The model said that both of them are really healthy and they will do it all at the same time, as she promoted Bare Minerals products.

Hailey and Justin, who has battled Lyme Disease, both do liver detoxes. According to Hailey, she did a cleanse where she was flushing her liver and just drinking a ton of water and juice and tea and soups. The daughter of Stephen Baldwin said that she and Justin share the same hairbrush all the time.

According to a report by Daily Mail UK on Feb 24, Hailey said that she would not even bat an eye if she walked into the bathroom and saw Justin using her eye cream She said that’s the beauty of what being in a relationship is. The model added that she is feeling better about her mental health, thanks to nature.

The former Guess model said she understands that getting married has opened her up for ‘a lot more scrutiny and opinions’, but at the end of the day, ‘the place I’ve had to get to is just that I’m the one that’s actually living out this relationship and this life.’

And Hailey has gone inward.

She focuses on her family instead of reading comments on Instagram.

‘I would say the silver lining to this pandemic has been the time I’ve had to look inward and work on myself and projects I otherwise wouldn’t have had the time to start,’ the Vogue cover girl noted.

‘I’ve [also gotten] time with my husband, just the two of us alone with each other laughing and having fun and experiencing new things. I definitely want to take a lot of the things I learned this year and continue it for the rest of my life to keep my mind and soul healthy.’

On Wednesday Justin shared three photos of his wife with a gushy caption: ‘Are we kidding. I can’t believe that you are mine. You are such a fun, compassionate, sweet, beautiful, confident, strong woman. I would not be who i am today without you.’ /TISG

