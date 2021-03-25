Gwyneth Paltrow did not want to get divorced from Chris Martin

- Advertisement -

The term “conscious uncoupling” may have been coined by Gwyneth Paltrow and her former husband Chris Martin but that is apparently not what she wanted to do at all. In 2003, Paltrow and Martin tied the knot but they decided to split up in 2014. They both share children Apple and Moses. During that period, the duo admitted that “while we love each other very much we will remain separate” and expressed their efforts to put their kids first.

On a recent episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Paltrow looked back on her divorce and said that it was never her desire to split. “I’ve learned so much from something I wanted least in the world. I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically,” she explained.

However, the actress noted that some good came out of the situation, “I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined. And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad [Falchuk], my husband.”

As reported on Buzzfeed, Paltrow and Falchuk first became friends after meeting on the set of Glee. It then developed into something romantic and in 2018, the couple got married. “He demands that I am honest with myself. That is hard for me but really helps me grow,” Paltrow concluded. Although Paltrow and Martin’s split may not have been totally ideal, it sounds as if things worked out eventually.

Born on September 27, 1972, Gwyneth Kate Paltrow is an American actress, model, writer, entrepreneur, businesswoman and author. She has received numerous accolades for her film work, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Paltrow gained notice for her early work in films such as Seven (1995), Emma (1996), Sliding Doors (1998), and A Perfect Murder (1998). She garnered wider acclaim for her performance as Viola de Lesseps in the historical romance film Shakespeare in Love (1998) which won her several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Actress. This performance was followed by roles in The Talented Mr Ripley (1999), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), Shallow Hal (2001), and Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004).

