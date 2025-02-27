CHINA: A small, unassuming funeral home in southwestern China has become the centre of an unlikely viral sensation—thanks to a local netizen who shared their experience dining on a surprisingly delicious bowl of rice noodles.

According to a recent South China Morning Post report, the Erlong Funeral Home’s canteen has seen an influx of visitors eager to taste the now-famous noodle dish. The dish’s newfound popularity exploded after a blogger posted a video about his visit to the funeral home with his mother in early February. Initially hesitant due to the location’s distance from the city centre, he quickly became a convert after tasting the noodles, calling them “absolutely delicious”.

Since the video went viral, the canteen, which usually caters only to mourners and their families, has drawn a curious crowd. So many people have arrived, hoping to sample the noodles, that some are now posing as relatives of the deceased to gain entry since the canteen remains closed to the public. Visitors have been willing to wait up to an hour for a bowl of the highly sought-after noodles, served daily from 6 to 8 am and 10 to 10.30 pm.

The allure of these rice noodles lies in the quality of the ingredients and the chefs’ skill. “Our broth is simmered with pig bones for hours, and we use a secret recipe for our chilli sauces,” one staff member explained. Each bowl, priced at a modest 10 yuan (approximately US$1.40), is available in four varieties: mixed meat, spicy chicken, minced meat, or pig’s trotter. The noodles have captivated locals and visitors alike, who can’t stop raving about the rich flavours.

However, the unexpected fame has also brought challenges. “Managing the influx of visitors is stressful,” said one worker at the funeral home. “Some people come without any connection to the funeral services, posing as family members just to get a taste of the noodles.” Despite the growing demand and the added pressure on the staff, the funeral home has no plans to open its canteen to the general public.

This quirky phenomenon has also sparked an online frenzy, with the video garnering over five million views on a major social media platform. Comments range from amused to bemused, with one user calling it “a miracle for a funeral parlour to become famous for its rice noodles”. Another joked, “Their chefs could start a restaurant on their own, calling it Funeral Home Rice Noodles.”

But not everyone is on board with the idea. Some social media users have expressed hesitation, with one commenting, “No matter how tasty they are, I wouldn’t go there to eat because a funeral home feels like an ill-fated place.”

Regardless of the mixed reactions, one thing is clear—the Erlong Funeral Home’s rice noodles are the new talk of the town, and it seems that, for now, the canteen’s unlikely fame is here to stay.