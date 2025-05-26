Monday, May 26, 2025
31.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Grab ride sign states that passengers will be charged a premium if the aircon and seats are adjusted without the driver’s permission

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to ask about a sign they had seen in a Grab ride. The sign said they needed to ask the driver before adjusting the air conditioner and seats; otherwise, they would be charged a higher fee.

On r/Singapore on May 24, u/hkgnp appeared to think this could be part of company policy rather than something only the driver imposed.

“This is probably already old news, but does anyone know when this was implemented? Was asked by a Grab driver not to adjust the seat; if not, I would be charged a premium, and was directed to the message. Was wondering if this was Grab or driver specific,” the post author wrote.

They posted a photo of the sign, which reads as follows:

- Advertisement -

“Due to a limited four-seater car, a premium 6-seater will arrive shortly for your trip. Please DO NOT adjust the seat and the Aircon Switch without asking for the driver’s permission. If you choose to adjust, then u will charge as a Premium fare. TQ for your kind understanding in this matter (sic).”

See also  Morning Digest, Mar 31
Screenshot

The post spawned a lively conversation, and many commenters said it’s a case of a driver’s presence rather than policy.

“From the language and format, it seems like the driver wrote it. Automated system messages from Grab are written using complete words and are clearly marked. More precisely, the language style matches that of a driver undergoing a mid-life crisis and thinks that their 6-seater is a Rolls Royce or Bentley,” wrote a commenter, who added, “Anyway, I don’t think that they’re allowed to anyhow charge more than what the app charges. If they try to extort extra cash, best to collect evidence (e.g., video, audio recording) and raise to grab for a refund.”

“Yup. Sounds like one of those ‘MY CAR MY RULES’ drivers,” chimed in another.

- Advertisement -

One Reddit user urged the passenger to “Take the ride and give 1 star,” adding, “The star hurts more than cancellation,” as this would affect the incentives they receive.

Another compared the situation: “Imagine if you are upgraded for free to business class because economy was overbooked, and the airline says you have to sit upright throughout and use the toilet in the economy cabin. Sounds crappy right?

See also  Singaporeans surprisingly sympathetic to women arrested for prostitution

Do not do unto others what you do not want others to do unto you.”

One commenter was virtually shaking their head, writing, “The driver can reject this ride, right? Want to accept, but still want to put so many conditions.”

- Advertisement -

The Independent Singapore has contacted Grab for further comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: Ad about ’15,932 food pics in your gallery’ makes some S’poreans wonder if Grab has access to their phone gallery

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Business

SMRT business arm Stellar Lifestyle calls on start-ups for smarter retail and advertising concepts in train stations

SINGAPORE: Stellar Lifestyle, the business arm of SMRT, has...
Jobs

New grad asks if it’s ‘really possible to find a job you don’t dread in Singapore’

SINGAPORE: A recent university graduate who started their full-time...
Malaysia

Over 155,000 Johor account holders to get 15% water bill rebate after 4-day water supply disruption

JOHOR BAHRU: Over 155,000 account holders in Johor will...
Sports

Aryna Sabalenka starts strong in her Paris opener, losing only one game

FRANCE: World number one Aryna Sabalenka impressively made a...
Sports

Rafael Nadal waves final goodbye to ‘the most important tennis court’ of his tennis career

FRANCE: An emotional Rafael Nadal bid his final goodbye...
Business

Singapore drives over half of Southeast Asia’s M&A activity

SINGAPORE: Singapore contributed over half of Southeast Asia’s total...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Desmond Lee: The Dark Horse in the Cabinet

Beyond the headlines, news reports and commentaries, the picture...

Yee Jenn Jong responds to NCMP criticism, clarifies Workers’ Party position

SINGAPORE: Former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) and Workers’...

‘Gradual, not radical’: NUS political economist weighs in on cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s latest cabinet reshuffle, announced earlier this week,...

RDU chief Ravi Philemon calls new Cabinet ‘disappointing’ as more women, youth should be given seats at the table

SINGAPORE: After Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced his...

© The Independent Singapore