Grab ride sign states that passengers will be charged a premium if the aircon and seats are adjusted without the driver’s permission

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to ask about a sign they had seen in a Grab ride. The sign said they needed to ask the driver before adjusting the air conditioner and seats; otherwise, they would be charged a higher fee.

On r/Singapore on May 24, u/hkgnp appeared to think this could be part of company policy rather than something only the driver imposed.

“This is probably already old news, but does anyone know when this was implemented? Was asked by a Grab driver not to adjust the seat; if not, I would be charged a premium, and was directed to the message. Was wondering if this was Grab or driver specific,” the post author wrote.

They posted a photo of the sign, which reads as follows:

“Due to a limited four-seater car, a premium 6-seater will arrive shortly for your trip. Please DO NOT adjust the seat and the Aircon Switch without asking for the driver’s permission. If you choose to adjust, then u will charge as a Premium fare. TQ for your kind understanding in this matter (sic).”

The post spawned a lively conversation, and many commenters said it’s a case of a driver’s presence rather than policy.

“From the language and format, it seems like the driver wrote it. Automated system messages from Grab are written using complete words and are clearly marked. More precisely, the language style matches that of a driver undergoing a mid-life crisis and thinks that their 6-seater is a Rolls Royce or Bentley,” wrote a commenter, who added, “Anyway, I don’t think that they’re allowed to anyhow charge more than what the app charges. If they try to extort extra cash, best to collect evidence (e.g., video, audio recording) and raise to grab for a refund.”

“Yup. Sounds like one of those ‘MY CAR MY RULES’ drivers,” chimed in another.

One Reddit user urged the passenger to “Take the ride and give 1 star,” adding, “The star hurts more than cancellation,” as this would affect the incentives they receive.

Another compared the situation: “Imagine if you are upgraded for free to business class because economy was overbooked, and the airline says you have to sit upright throughout and use the toilet in the economy cabin. Sounds crappy right?

Do not do unto others what you do not want others to do unto you.”

One commenter was virtually shaking their head, writing, “The driver can reject this ride, right? Want to accept, but still want to put so many conditions.”

The Independent Singapore has contacted Grab for further comments or updates. /TISG

