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Grab delivery (Photo: Grab.com)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Grab emphasised delivery drivers should be professional and complete orders with or without a tip from customers

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A woman has complained that a delivery driver asked for a S$10 tip after she placed a takeaway order worth more than S$130.

In her post, she said the driver contacted both her and a friend through the app to request a tip, claiming the order was too large.

“I received a message from a friend saying that the delivery person had asked for a tip. Later, I found that he had also sent me a message through the app,” she wrote.

According to the driver, the order was too much to handle. He allegedly said that if the tip was not given, the order could be cancelled, and she could find another delivery person.

“The delivery person said if we didn’t tip, he could cancel and we could find another driver,” she added.

Following the incident, Grab said that tipping is entirely optional and customers should not feel pressured to give one.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, the company emphasised that drivers are expected to complete their deliveries professionally, regardless of whether a tip is given.

For large or bulky orders, Grab also highlighted its “order splitting” feature, which allows drivers to request additional support without affecting their earnings or increasing customer fees.

The company encouraged users to report similar incidents through its in-app customer service channels, adding that it will continue to improve its system to better handle more complex orders and deploy additional drivers when needed.

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