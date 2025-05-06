Tuesday, May 6, 2025
2 min.Read

Gourmaze brings the first ‘food-themed treasure hunt’ from London to Singapore

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
Gourmaze, a unique experience with a combined treasure hunt and culinary tasting tour, will officially launch in Singapore on May 17, 2025. London’s award-winning self-guided food adventure offers its participants a new and exciting way to explore Singapore’s Chinatown.

This launch comes at a time when more people in Singapore, whether locals or tourists, are becoming hands-on in exploring the city, with interactive activities such as Bubble Planet and Harry Potter: Visions of Magic growing increasingly popular.

As such, activities have now become a trend. Gourmaze gives locals and tourists an innovative approach to discovering hidden spots in Chinatown through puzzles, storytelling elements, and delicious food.

Photo: Gourmaze

The success of Gourmaze 

Gourmaze has earned over 500 five-star reviews and a Traveller’s Choice Award after its three successful years in London. The company has now made more than $1.7 million SGD in revenue and has supported small food businesses in the UK with over $600,000 SGD. 

Now, Gourmaze in Singapore would be the first outside of London. It is supported by a grant from the Singapore Tourism Board. 

Holly Mennear, co-founder of Gourmaze, stated: “We’ve found that many locals often see Chinatown as more of a tourist spot, but they’re always surprised by how much there is to discover. Most of the time, even the lifelong residents would still be shocked to find hidden corners they’ve never visited just a few blocks away… Our aim is to create moments of joy, connection, and discovery for everyone, whether you’re a tourist or a local. We believe food is the perfect way to bring people together and help them experience the city in a new light.”

Photo: Gourmaze

How Gourmaze works 

The Singapore Maze is an exciting “Tasty Treasure Hunt” in Chinatown designed for teams of up to six players. In the course of three hours, teams will follow WhatsApp clues and riddles to uncover hidden stories and solve puzzles related to the area’s history. As they go on their journey, they will get to taste sample surprise dishes from six carefully chosen local eateries known for their flavorful food and cultural importance. 

Moreover, each clue will lead to a different stop–a traditional pasty shop, a hawker stall, or a secret durian location. The route will be approximately 1-2 kilometres, which suits all ages and fitness levels. 

The Gourmaze experience is also completely self-guided, allowing every participant to enjoy the adventure at their own speed without needing a tour guide. Clues are made to be interactive puzzles and riddles that will help players explore their surroundings while also learning. 

Holly further remarked, “Trials have already been run, with feedback praising its seamless integration of food, fun, and history, and its ability to surprise even seasoned locals. We’re super excited to welcome everyone to explore and treat your tastebuds with the best of what Chinatown has to offer!” 

This new and fun-filled challenge is perfect for families, friends, or corporate teams looking for a memorable bonding experience.

