GOT7’s Yugyeom joins another label

According to reports on Wednesday (January 6) GOT7’s Yugyeom is leaving JYP Entertainment to join hip-hop label AOMG since his contract is expiring this month.

The reports say the Korean artist was in talks with a rep from AOMG about the potential contract signing.

In a JYP Entertainment’s statement to Newsen, the company says, “We are still discussing various possibilities regarding GOT7’s contracts, and we will inform you when we are ready”.

It is also said that other members of GOT7 have been on the lookout for various opportunities since last year because their contracts with JYP Entertainment are also expiring this month. As for Yugyeom, we understand he is definitely considering joining AOMG to be part of Jay Park’s crew.

Since December 2020, some media outlets have reported that GOT7’s Jinyoung has held meetings with a representative of BH Entertainment for discussions of an exclusive contract. Furthermore, JYP Entertainment has said the other members were in discussion over other future possibilities.

GOT7 is a boy group consisting of seven members from JYP Entertainment that made their debut in 2014. The group has seven members: JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

GOT7 debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first EP Got It?, which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard’s World Albums Chart. The group gained attention also for their live performances, which often includes elements of martial arts tricking and street dancing.

Plus, they recently achieved awards such as the Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, along with the Performance of the Year Daesang at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards.

Kim Yu-gyeom, known as Yugyeom, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, model, record producer, and composer under JYP Entertainment. He is a member of the South Korean boy group GOT7, and the leader of its sub-unit Jus2.