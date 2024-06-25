“Good Partner” is an office and law drama focusing on star lawyer Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), who specializes in divorce, and rookie lawyer Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), who is new to the field.

The series portrays the unexpected disruptions in life plans, highlighting the practical and direct challenges faced when families break apart.

It captures the humorous and emotional struggles of divorce lawyers as they navigate the complexities of life, providing empathy and catharsis.

The drama is written by divorce specialist lawyer Choi Yu Na, known for the relatable Instagram cartoon “Marriage Red” (literal title), and directed by Kim Ga Ram of “Nevertheless,” “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency,” and “Vampire Detective.”

Determination to win cases

In the character posters, Cha Eun Kyung is presented as a partner lawyer in Divorce Team 1, admired for her expertise and confidence. Her professional appearance and intense gaze suggest her determination to win client cases.

Han Yu Ri, the rookie lawyer, is depicted with a determined smile and bright eyes, reflecting her passion for helping clients. Despite her initial goal to join the corporate team, she finds herself in the divorce team, facing early challenges.

Known for her warmth and empathy, Han Yu Ri is dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for her clients. Her intolerance for injustice often conflicts with the efficiency-driven Cha Eun Kyung, raising curiosity about their evolving relationship.

Gentle leadership

Jung Woo Jin (Kim Jun Han), a partner lawyer in Divorce Team 2, is known for his gentle leadership and ability to mediate conflicts. His comforting presence and integrity make him a trusted figure among clients.

He respects Cha Eun Kyung personally and professionally, forming a strong team dynamic with her.

Jeon Eun Ho (P.O), a rookie lawyer in Divorce Team 2, adds energy to the team with his cheerful personality. His perceptive nature and understanding of others’ emotions make him an effective mentor for Han Yu Ri.

Realities of K0rean office workers

The production team shared that the drama will explore the diverse strategies lawyers use to solve cases, reflecting the realities of Korean office workers and showcasing growth through solidarity.

They emphasized the synergy among the actors, which will enhance the characters’ appeal and deepen viewer engagement.