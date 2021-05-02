Goo Hye Sun shares a glimpse of her autobiography

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean actress Goo Hye Sun took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her autobiography with her fans. Goo shared with her fans on April 30 a lengthy screenshot with the following caption:

“I’m writing an autobiography haha (Oh, this is a school assignment!) *Note: lots of typos” The actress starts the paragraph with “I was born on November 9th, 1984 in Incheon as a second child of the family.”

According to Allkpop, the actress shared about how she enjoyed writing and drawing as a child and how she was not bothered even when her strict parents reprimanded her a lot. Goo shared briefly about her sister who was calm and mature.

Although some fans were keen to learn more about Goo’s childhood, some of them were sceptical of her intentions. Prior to her updating her social media, it was reported by the producers that her ex-husband actor Ahn Jae Hyun would be returning to New Journey to the West.

Born on November 9, 1984, Goo Hye Sun is a South Korean actress, singer-songwriter, director and artist. She gained widespread recognition in the television dramas Pure in Heart (2006), The King And I (2007), Boys Over Flowers (2009), Take Care of Us, Captain (2012), Angel Eyes (2014) and Blood (2015).

Goo Hye Sun entered the entertainment industry after gaining popularity on the Internet as an ulzzang. She used to be a trainee under SM Entertainment, before switching over to DSP Media and preparing to debut in a girl group called Ria. But after it didn’t work out she then signed under YG Entertainment. Originally set to debut as a singer (supposedly in a three-member girl group with 2NE1’s Park Bom and Sandara Park), YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk advised Goo to pursue acting rather than music.

She made her debut in a CF for Sambo computers and then made her television debut in the KBS horror series Anagram, and continued to appear in one-act dramas. Her performance as Hye-jin in the 2004 MBC sitcom Nonstop 5 attracted the audience’s attention./TISGFollow us on Social Media

