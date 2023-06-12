Golden Mile transformed: Bus service companies flourish in new Grantral Mall@MacPherson Residence

SINGAPORE: With the collective sale of the iconic Golden Mile building, four prominent long-distance bus service companies have bid farewell to their previous abode and have embarked on a new journey at the Grantral Mall@MacPherson.

The move has proven to be a resounding success, with an astonishing surge of nearly 20% in passenger demand compared to their tenure at Golden Mile.

The bus operators have seamlessly settled into their new headquarters at Grantral Mall@MacPherson, propelling their operations to full capacity. Inhabitants of the mall’s bustling halls unanimously praise the establishment’s top-notch facilities, which have exceeded their expectations in terms of both quality and inclusiveness.

Among the multitude of advantages offered by the new locale, one that stands out prominently is the elimination of physical impediments. In contrast to the previous site at Golden Mile, which posed challenges for the elderly due to the presence of stairs, Grantral Mall@MacPherson boasts a more accessible environment.

Passengers can travel with ease, without worries about how to navigate the cumbersome staircase at Golden Mile while simultaneously lugging their baggage. Additionally, the abundance of shops in close proximity allows passengers to pass the time comfortably while eagerly awaiting their scheduled departures.

Visitors and passengers alike commend the immaculate condition and convenience of the new location. The clustering of multiple bus companies within the mall ensures a pleasant, unhurried atmosphere for travelers.

To ensure the smooth operation of these intercity bus services, the four bus service operators have reached a consensual agreement to stagger the intervals between their respective schedules. By adopting this approach, they skillfully mitigate the risk of traffic congestion that plagued their previous residence at Golden Mile.

This concerted effort represents their unwavering commitment to passenger safety and underscores their dedication to delivering an unparalleled travel experience.

To facilitate a seamless transition and acquaint customers with the new location, one of the pioneering companies that made the leap to Grantral Mall@MacPherson in April continues to provide shuttle bus services from Golden Mile until September.

While the companies eagerly embrace their new home, they remain acutely aware of the historical significance associated with their long tenure at the cherished Golden Mile and are actively investing in publicity campaigns to familiarize both existing and potential customers with their new abode.

The operators’ determination to attract visitors and generate interest in their newfound premises has already borne fruit, as customer numbers have experienced a remarkable doubling effect since their relocation.

Grantral Mall@MacPherson has undoubtedly breathed new life into the intercity bus service landscape, bringing forth a plethora of advantages for both passengers and operators alike. As this hidden gem continues to gain recognition and allure, it is poised to become a landmark of convenience and comfort for travelers seeking unforgettable journeys.

