‘Golden Boot’ for top marksman

- Advertisement -

BESIDES the World Cup trophy, the next awesome award is the ‘Golden Boot’.

It’s a special recognition given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is hotly contested, close to the halfway stage for this prestigious prize at Qatar 2022.

Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker, who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia.

TIE BREAKERS

The organisers hand out a gold, silver and bronze prize for goalscorers.

Previously players with the same number of goals would share awards, but nowadays they are split by tie-breakers: first, who scored the fewest penalties; then who collected the most Fifa-approved assists; then who has played the fewest minutes.

England’s Marcus Rashford is tied among a few strikers for this elite award with three goals so far. The others are Enner Valencia (Ecuador), Kylian Mbappe (France), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Alvaro Morata (Spain) and Lionel Messi (Argentina).

It could be anybody’s prize and nice to know that there’s a fair contest.

* Suresh Nair is an award-winning sports journalist who is also a qualified international coach and international referee instructor

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg