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Singapore News
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‘Global events really hit local pockets,’ Singaporeans weigh in on fuel price hike, interrupted travel plans

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: With reports of fewer bus and ferry trips from Singapore to neighbouring countries due to higher fuel prices, some in the city-state are worried that jaunts to Johor Bahru might become more expensive.

After the United States and Israel began bombing Iran on Feb 28, the conflict quickly spread across the region, as Iran’s retaliatory assaults involved other countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The conflict has effectively closed down the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint for 20% of the world’s fuel supply.

This has resulted in a spike in oil prices, and Asia has especially been affected. In Singapore, which imports nearly all of its fuel, pump prices have exceeded about S$3 per litre for some petrol grades, which is among the highest in the history of the city-state.

On Tuesday (March 17), CNA reported that the travel industry is taking a hit, particularly ferry operators, cross-border bus services, and travel agencies.

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Ferry operators plying the Singapore to Batam route already announced a fuel surcharge increase last week. Additionally, the report said that some ferry operators are cutting up to 40% of their services in light of increasing fuel prices.

As for cross-border bus services between Singapore and Malaysia, with diesel prices having risen by around 30% over the past two weeks, the number of bus trips is likely to be reduced to keep ticket prices affordable for commuters.

Singapore-based travel agencies are also taking a substantial hit, losing as much as hundreds of thousands of dollars due to cancellation fees, especially for trips to Europe, as flights from the Middle East have been affected, as airports have closed.

What Singaporeans are saying

For some Facebook users commenting on the CNA article, these developments are hitting close to home.

One woman expressed concern over trips to Johor Bahru, which is arguably the most popular getaway for many Singaporeans due to convenience and the lower cost of goods, groceries, and services such as massages or haircuts.

See also  Singapore-bound travellers stranded as Middle East airspace closures ripple through Doha and Dubai

Even with the ringgit increasing in strength over the past year, Singaporeans have continued to travel to Johor Bahru.

“Weekend JB trips might not be as cheap as before if this continues. Global events really hit local pockets,” one wrote.

Another expressed the same sentiment, writing, “Things just keep getting more inconvenient these days. Sadly, it’s always ordinary people who end up feeling the impact of conflicts the most.”

“This is the part people don’t always see when war breaks out somewhere else; it doesn’t stay there, and the numbers already prove it’s hitting all of us. Hope things stabilise soon because the longer it drags on, the harder it gets for everyday people who had absolutely nothing to do with any of it,” a third chimed in.

“People always think wars far away won’t affect Singapore. Now see already petrol price up, ferry tickets up, buses to JB reduced, flights to Europe longer and more expensive. In the end small country like us always kena the impact first,” one observed.

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“Feels like everything is also affected by the war now, even taking the bus to JB has also become more troublesome,” wrote another.

A commenter wrote, “I take the cross-border bus almost every weekend. If they cut departures, confirm the waiting time at Woodlands checkpoint will be worse.” /TISG

Read also: ‘What’s next? Bus fare?’ Batam Ferry surcharge increase sparks fears of other fares rising

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