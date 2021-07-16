Girls’ Generation’s YoonA shares with fans what she has been up to lately

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Girls’ Generation’s YoonA recently shared about her daily hobby to her fans on her YouTube channel.

The singer-actress has been uploading a few images of her baking hobby as she posted the delicious pastries she has been making during her free time.

Fans requested YoonA that they wanted to see her actually bake, so the star finally posted a video on YouTube showing the process in which she bakes her desserts. YoonA was seen making cute lemon cakes with a pâtissier in a video newly uploaded on Jul 14.

The star shared that she had taken baking classes when she was in Junior High School and that she has been recently watching YouTube videos to bake, as reported by Allkpop.

She decided to bake with a pastry chef and ask for various advice. YoonA gained attention as she displayed her innocent beauty while concentrating on baking the lemon pastry with her delicate hands.

In other news, YoonA has been confirmed to film ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International‘ joining Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, and Daniel Henney in the action-packed film.

Born May 30, 1990, Im Yoon-ah, known mononymously as Yoona, is a South Korean singer and actress. After training for five years, she debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in Aug 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide.

Apart from her group’s activities, Yoona has participated in various television dramas, notably You Are My Destiny (2008), which marked her career breakthrough and earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Yoona has since achieved further public attention and acting acclaim with a variety of role-types in Love Rain (2012), Prime Minister & I (2013), The K2 (2016), The King in Love (2017) and Hush (2020–21).

Her film work includes Confidential Assignment (2017) and Exit (2019), both of which are among the highest-grossing films in South Korea, the latter being her first leading role. /TISG

