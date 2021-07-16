Entertainment Celebrity Girls' Generation's YoonA shares with fans what she has been up to...

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA shares with fans what she has been up to lately

The singer-actress has been uploading a few images of her baking hobby as she posted the delicious pastries she has been making during her free time.

YoonA shares her baking hobby on YouTube. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Girls’ Generation’s YoonA recently shared about her daily hobby to her fans on her YouTube channel.

The singer-actress has been uploading a few images of her hobby as she posted the delicious pastries she has been making during her free time.

Fans requested YoonA that they wanted to see her actually bake, so the star finally posted a video on YouTube showing the process in which she bakes her desserts. YoonA was seen making cute lemon cakes with a pâtissier in a video newly uploaded on Jul 14.

- Advertisement -

The star shared that she had taken baking classes when she was in Junior High School and that she has been recently watching YouTube videos to bake, as reported by Allkpop.

She decided to bake with a  pastry and ask for various advice. YoonA gained attention as she displayed her innocent beauty while concentrating on baking the lemon pastry with her delicate hands.

In other news, YoonA has been confirmed to film ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International‘  joining Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, and Daniel Henney in the action-packed film.

Born 30, 1990, Im Yoon-ah, known mononymously as Yoona, is a South Korean singer and actress. After training for five years, she debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in Aug 2, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide.

- Advertisement -

Apart from her group’s activities, Yoona has participated in various television dramas, notably You Are My Destiny (2008), which marked her career breakthrough and earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Yoona has since achieved further public attention and acting acclaim with a variety of role-types in Love Rain (2012), Prime & I (2013), The K2 (2016),  in Love (2017) and Hush (2020–21).

Her film work includes Confidential Assignment (2017) and Exit (2019), both of which are among the highest-grossing films in South Korea, the latter being her first leading role. /TISG

 Follow on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

S-Class Delivers Comfort And Power

By Kannan Chandran www.storm-asia.com   THE S-Class is the go-to car for a broad range of people. From folks to senior executives, this is the car that reflects prestige and the arrival factor that many find so comforting to show off. Over its various generations...
View Post
Featured News

Stay fresh in the heat with these cooling and hydrating skincare products

In the tropics, we're always looking for ways to beat the heat and achieve some serious cool. With humidity on our side, it’s not drying out we really fear — it’s melting. And we all know that staying fresh and comfortable is...
View Post
Featured News

CECA: Stop fake exasperation, release more data and start real debate

Finally, the government has decided to “debate” CECA – after stalling for some time. Last Tuesday’s (June 6) Parliament sitting saw two ministers delivering lengthy statements on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and, specifically, the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEC A)....
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent