Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung will be appearing on Mnet’s “Street Woman Fighter”!

Seoul — It has been reported that Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung is set to appear on Mnet’s Street Woman Fighter.

The producers of the new dance survival show confirmed on Aug 25, “Sooyoung will be appearing on ‘Street Woman Fighter.’”

Nevertheless, they declined to provide further details about her appearance, explaining, “Because her appearance is related to a mission, we can’t reveal what role she’ll be playing on the show. Please tune in to the broadcast to find out.”

“Street Woman Fighter,” which premiered on Aug 24, is a new all-female dance survival program in which eight female dance crews that represent South Korea compete to be the No. 1 team.

Kang Daniel serves as the show’s MC, while the judges include BoA and NCT‘s Taeyong. Former IZ*ONE member Lee Chae Yeon is also competing on the program as a member of one of the dance crews, according to Soompi.

“Street Woman Fighter” airs on Tuesdays at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Born Feb 10, 1990, Choi Soo-young, professionally known as Sooyoung, is a South Korean singer, actress and songwriter. She was a member of the short-lived Korean-Japanese singing duo Route 0 in 2002 in Japan.

After returning to South Korea in 2004, Sooyoung eventually became a member of the girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide.

Apart from her group’s activities, Sooyoung has also starred in various television dramas such as The Third Hospital (2012), Dating Agency: Cyrano (2013), My Spring Days (2014), Squad 38 (2016), Man in the Kitchen (2017–2018), Tell Me What You Saw (2020), and most recently in Run On (2021) and So I Married the Anti-fan (2021).

In Oct 2017, Sooyoung left SM Entertainment, though she remains a member of Girls’ Generation. She joined Echo Global Group and released her first solo single “Winter Breath” in 2018, before moving to Saram Entertainment in 2019. /TISG

