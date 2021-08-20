Girls’ Generation YoonA, Park Jeong-min and more appear in poster of new film

Seoul — It has been reported that the upcoming film Miracle (literal title) released a new poster. The film is a fictional one based on a true story.

Set in 1986, Miracle is about the story of math prodigy Jun Kyung (Park Jeong-min) who resides in the roadless countryside of North Gyeongsang Province. His only dream is to bring a train stop to his village.

The main poster shows Jun Kyung, his self-proclaimed muse Ra Hee (YoonA), his father and dedicated engineer Tae Yoon (Lee Sung Min), and his supportive older sister Bo Kyung (Lee Soo Kyung). They are all sitting on a train with a peaceful and hopeful atmosphere, as reported by Soompi.

The caption on the poster reads, “There’s no such thing as giving up. Not until the train stops.”

It will be intriguing to see a story of those who do not give up despite their failures, and viewers can look forward to a heartwarming and relatable story that will make them laugh heartily.

Born Mar 24, 1987, Park Jeong-min is a South Korean actor. He is best known for starring in the films Bleak Night (2011), Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet (2015), Keys to the Heart (2018), and Deliver Us from Evil (2020).

He is also the writer of the best-selling book A Useful Person.

In 2005, Park enrolled at the prestigious Korea University College of Liberal Arts but later dropped out with the intention to become a filmmaker. He then majored in filmmaking at the Korea National University of Arts but later switched his major to acting after his military discharge and graduated.

In 2011, Park made his screen debut with the critically acclaimed independent film Bleak Night, for which he was nominated for Best New Actor at the 20th Buil Film Awards.

He gained popularity in 2016 through his breakthrough performance in Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet as Song Mong-gyu, a cousin of the poet Yun Dong-ju (played by Kang Ha-neul) who was known for his resistance writings during the Japanese occupation of Korea. /TISG

