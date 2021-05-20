Gillian Chung says a woman should not express her love too readily, a year after her divorce

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — In December 2020, Gillian Chung said to Hong Kong media that she would “never consider marrying again” as she was “deeply scarred” after her failed marriage with her former husband, Taiwanese cosmetologist Michael Lai. They divorced in May 2020. The 40-year-old singer-actress appears to have changed her mind less than half a year later

In an interview published this week, Chung said getting married again is not completely out of the question, reported 8days.sg.

- Advertisement -

“If there’s an opportunity [for me to get married again], I won’t promise my future partner too many things as I can’t shoulder that responsibility (…) I’m a celeb and I’m also worried that he will end up getting too much attention. I’d want to protect his identity.”

Despite being single and available, Chung said she is not actively looking for love.

As for what she has learned about relationships from her failed marriage, she said, “Women should be more reserved and shouldn’t express their love too readily. You’ll end up losing out because your man won’t treasure you if he knows how much you love him.”

Chung also talked about other things this week. Appearing in the latest episode of the reality show Doki Doki Love, the singer talked about how she keeps all the gifts from her exes.

“An ex once asked me to return the presents he gave me when we were dating, but I said no. Why should I return them? I gave him many presents too.”

Chung then added that having reminders of her exes at home wouldn’t annoy her as each gift represents a “precious memory” from the relationship.

Born on January 21, 1981, Gillian Chung Ka-lai, known by her stage name Chung Yan-tung is a famous Hong Kong film actress and singer. She is a member of the Cantopop duo Twins, along with Charlene Choi.

Chung was born in Hong Kong as Chung Tik-shan (鍾狄珊). Her father died when she was one year old. When she was two years old, her family believed the character Tik (狄) from her birth name to be too strong and renamed her Chung Ka-lai (鍾嘉勵)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg