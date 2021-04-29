Gigi Lai, 49, and Michelle Reis, 50, stun in new video

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Hong Kong star Gigi Lai appears to be meeting up with her celebrity friends lately. Lai caught up with her War and Beauty co-star Charmaine Sheh last month and their meetup left the internet abuzz with netizens saying that both stars still look almost as young as when they starred in the TVB palace drama 19 years ago.

Recently, Lai had tea with Michelle Reis, a fellow actress-turned-tai-tai.

“We talk about everything under the sun, whether it’s about fitness, beauty, or looking after our kids. I believe that the secret behind staying beautiful lies in sharing good food with like-minded friends. A sweet friendship refreshes the soul,” wrote Lai.

Lai and Reis seem to not have aged a day, commented netizens. Lai turns 50 in October while Reis will celebrate her 51st birthday in June, according to 8days.sg.

As one netizen put it, “You can edit photos to make yourself look good before uploading them, but it’s much harder to do that with a video. I tried watching this thrice to see if they beautified themselves with an app, but I can’t see any trace of that. They look amazing!”

Fans of Lai and Reis hope to see them make a TV comeback, commenting that seeing these two beauties on screen again would be “a dream come true”.

“It’s hard to find actresses that have grace, beauty and talent these days. Gigi and Michelle fit the bill, and I’m sure rookie actresses will have plenty to learn from them too,” commented a fan.

Lai and Reis have been urged by netizens to film a video series where they share their fitness and beauty routines, although netizens have jokingly pointed out that it’s probably “way too late” for them to look as good as the actresses.

Born on October 1, 1971, Gigi Lai is a former Hong Kong actress and singer. Entering the entertainment industry in 1985, Lai was under a contract with the television station TVB from 1991 until she retired in 2008. Nicknamed the “Goddess of Beauty” (愛美神) by the Hong Kong media, she is best known for her roles in The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber (2000), War and Beauty (2004), for which she won the TVB Anniversary Award for Best Actress, The Charm Beneath (2005), The Dance of Passion (2006), and The Gem of Life (2009)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

