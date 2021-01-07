Entertainment Celebrity Gigi Hadid shares adorable shot of daughter

Gigi Hadid shares adorable shot of daughter

The model uploaded a snap on Instagram showing the baby's finger curled around her pinkie

Gigi Hadid shared a photo of her baby. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Model Gigi Hadid recently shared another adorable sneak peek of her baby girl with fans on Tuesday.

Hadid welcomed her baby daughter in September last year and she uploaded a snap on Instagram showing the baby’s finger curled around her pinkie. She captioned the post ‘My girl!’ in the cute shot that showed her daughter wearing an animal print romper as the mother and daughter bond at home.

The baby’s name has not been revealed yet. Both Hadid and her baby daddy Zayn Malik spent some family time during their daughter’s first Christmas and New Years.

Last week, the runway star reminisced about her pregnancy with photos requested by some of her 62.1 million followers.

- Advertisement -

She shared a smizing throwback selfie at the request of a fan who asked for a snap from ‘when you found out you were pregnant,’ to which she clarified: ‘it was this day but I don’t think I knew yet.’

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share an intimate moment. Picture: Instagram

The model sent fans into a frenzy when she shared a kissing snapshot with beau Malik, 27 which was taken on April 3. The couple confirmed Hadid’s pregnancy in April and they welcomed their first child in late September. Hadid announced the news on Instagram, saying: ‘Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.’

And the former One Direction star took to Twitter to say his newborn daughter is ‘healthy and beautiful’, and he feels ‘proud’ to call her his child.

He wrote: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)”

Hadid has been in an on-off relationship with Malik since late 2015, most recently rekindling their romance in November 2019.

Hadid and her growing family recently enjoyed Christmas at mom Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm, where sister Bella, 24, brother Anwar, 21, and his girlfriend Dua Lipa, 25, were also in attendance.

The whole family came together, as dad Mohamed, 72, made Christmas breakfast with ingredients supplied by mom Yolanda, 56, from her garden.

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Health Minister quells concerns over efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against B.1.1.7 strain

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong responded to concerns over the B.1.1.7 variant of the COVID-19 virus, that emerged in the UK last month. While there is insufficient evidence as to whether the new strain is more virulent, severe and caused higher mortality,...
View Post
Featured News

Singaporeans will not be allowed to choose which COVID-19 vaccine to take

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong revealed on Monday (4 Jan) that Singapore residents will not be allowed to choose which COVID-19 vaccine to take, since allowing them to do so would "unnecessarily complicate the already complex vaccination programme." The Government announced late...
View Post
Featured News

Govt confirms that police can use TraceTogether data for criminal investigations

Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan confirmed on Monday (4 Jan) that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) can obtain TraceTogether data for criminal investigations, as it is empowered by the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) to obtain any data in Singapore. The Government...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore