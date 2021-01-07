Gigi Hadid shares adorable shot of daughter

- Advertisement -

Model Gigi Hadid recently shared another adorable sneak peek of her baby girl with fans on Tuesday.

Hadid welcomed her baby daughter in September last year and she uploaded a snap on Instagram showing the baby’s finger curled around her pinkie. She captioned the post ‘My girl!’ in the cute shot that showed her daughter wearing an animal print romper as the mother and daughter bond at home.

The baby’s name has not been revealed yet. Both Hadid and her baby daddy Zayn Malik spent some family time during their daughter’s first Christmas and New Years.

Last week, the runway star reminisced about her pregnancy with photos requested by some of her 62.1 million followers.

She shared a smizing throwback selfie at the request of a fan who asked for a snap from ‘when you found out you were pregnant,’ to which she clarified: ‘it was this day but I don’t think I knew yet.’

The model sent fans into a frenzy when she shared a kissing snapshot with beau Malik, 27 which was taken on April 3. The couple confirmed Hadid’s pregnancy in April and they welcomed their first child in late September. Hadid announced the news on Instagram, saying: ‘Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.’

And the former One Direction star took to Twitter to say his newborn daughter is ‘healthy and beautiful’, and he feels ‘proud’ to call her his child.

He wrote: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)”

Hadid has been in an on-off relationship with Malik since late 2015, most recently rekindling their romance in November 2019.

Hadid and her growing family recently enjoyed Christmas at mom Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm, where sister Bella, 24, brother Anwar, 21, and his girlfriend Dua Lipa, 25, were also in attendance.

The whole family came together, as dad Mohamed, 72, made Christmas breakfast with ingredients supplied by mom Yolanda, 56, from her garden.