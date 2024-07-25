Featured News SG Economy

GIC reports weakest 20-year investment growth in four years amid global challenges

ByJewel Stolarchuk

July 25, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, has reported its weakest 20-year investment growth in four years, citing a 3.9% rise in annualized real returns and a 5.8% rise in nominal returns as of March 31, 2024. This performance covers the period from April 2004 to March 2024 and represents a significant slowdown compared to previous years.

GIC attributed the diminished returns to several global economic and geopolitical factors. High interest rates, economic challenges in China, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have all played a part in the subdued investment growth. These issues have contributed to a challenging investment landscape, with GIC warning that the global investment environment is expected to remain volatile.

The fund highlighted three primary areas of concern: US monetary policies, China’s property market challenges, and broader geopolitical tensions.

The US Federal Reserve’s policies have led to increased interest rates, which in turn have affected global investment returns. In China, the property market has faced significant challenges, adding to economic uncertainties. Geopolitical tensions, particularly those involving major economies, have also created a more unpredictable investment environment.

Looking ahead, GIC has a cautious outlook on medium-term return prospects. The fund noted that the risk-reward balance remains less favorable due to elevated valuations across many risk assets, especially in developed markets. This suggests that investors might face lower returns and higher risks in the near future.

