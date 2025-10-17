// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 17, 2025
28 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: YT screencapture
Business
Less than 1 min.Read

GIC yet to file lawsuit against Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO, say sources

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Earlier reports suggested that Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, was preparing to initiate legal action against Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO. However, sources have clarified that GIC has not yet filed a lawsuit against NIO or any of its executives.

A document that recently circulated online appeared to indicate that a government investment company was initiating legal proceedings against NIO Group Chairman and CEO William Li, as well as former Chief Financial Officer Steven Feng.

Subsequent reports, however, suggest that GIC does not currently plan to sue the individuals or the company but the documents were reportedly filed to safeguard the investment company’s interests and to preserve the option of pursuing class action litigation at a later stage if necessary.

NIO has been embroiled in a class action lawsuit in the United States since 2022, with plaintiffs claiming that the company overstated its revenue and profits, thereby misleading investors. The ongoing lawsuit involves investors who purchased NIO’s listed securities between August 2020 and July 2022.

See also  Singapore in talks with banks to boost business financing amid tariff woes

As of now, no new legal action has been officially taken by GIC or any Singapore government-linked entity against NIO or its executives.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

87-year-old Ah Ma still shops at wet market like a pro

SINGAPORE: When I grow older, I want to be...
Business

Nestlé to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide amid sales decline and raised savings target

Nestlé announced on Thursday (Oct 16) that it would...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

87-year-old Ah Ma still shops at wet market like a pro

SINGAPORE: When I grow older, I want to be...

‘I don’t expect him to spend money on me’: Law grad, 23, says the man she’s seeing refuses to commit due to financial struggles

SINGAPORE: The legendary British rock band The Beatles once...

Frenchwoman asks why so many roosters are ‘living rent-free in the streets of SG’

SINGAPORE: A foreigner in Singapore got a few explanations,...

SCDF officer and wife charged with cheating MHA, SCDF out of S$130,000+

SINGAPORE: A couple was charged in court on Thursday...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //