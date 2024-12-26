CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Asia

Giant crocodile killed in highway accident sparks online debate

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: A tragic and unusual incident unfolded this week when a giant crocodile was struck by a car on a busy highway in Brunei. The reptile, which had climbed onto the road, was hit by a vehicle that failed to avoid it, resulting in its death. The accident has since become the subject of widespread discussion on social media.

Photos and videos of the lifeless crocodile circulated online, with bystanders seen directing traffic away from the scene to prevent further accidents.

The shocking sight of the massive reptile sprawled across the highway captivated netizens, leading to mixed reactions. While some expressed concern about the presence of wildlife on busy roads, others marvelled at the rare appearance of such a large crocodile in an urban area.

The car involved in the collision sustained significant damage, with reports indicating a severely bent passenger-side tire and a deployed airbag. Brake marks on the road suggested that the driver attempted to stop upon seeing the crocodile but was unable to avoid the impact.

This incident has ignited conversations online about wildlife conservation and road safety, particularly in regions where animal habitats intersect with human infrastructure.

While many mourned the loss of the crocodile, others emphasized the importance of vigilance and preventive measures to avoid similar accidents in the future.

The authorities have yet to release further details about the incident or any steps being taken to address the presence of wildlife on highways in Brunei.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Asia

Funeral home stirs controversy for offering $300/month ‘morgue manager’ job; applicants must also survive 10-minute freezing test!

December 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Asia

Former Chinese banker Liu Liange, serving death sentence for corruption, was also married to his son’s girlfriend

December 22, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Asia

China’s White Mafia: Young women’s ‘avenging angel’ to defend them from annoying exes and fraudulent landlords

December 19, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Home News

Scoot apologises after passengers on board China to SG flight break into scuffle

December 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Malaysia

Mercedes Benz goes up in flames in Johor Bahru, driver escapes unharmed

December 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Asia

Giant crocodile killed in highway accident sparks online debate

December 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Luxury camping at Singapore Zoo and Lazarus Island fully booked as Singaporeans seek to end the new year amid nature

December 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.