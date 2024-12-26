SINGAPORE: A tragic and unusual incident unfolded this week when a giant crocodile was struck by a car on a busy highway in Brunei. The reptile, which had climbed onto the road, was hit by a vehicle that failed to avoid it, resulting in its death. The accident has since become the subject of widespread discussion on social media.

Photos and videos of the lifeless crocodile circulated online, with bystanders seen directing traffic away from the scene to prevent further accidents.

The shocking sight of the massive reptile sprawled across the highway captivated netizens, leading to mixed reactions. While some expressed concern about the presence of wildlife on busy roads, others marvelled at the rare appearance of such a large crocodile in an urban area.

The car involved in the collision sustained significant damage, with reports indicating a severely bent passenger-side tire and a deployed airbag. Brake marks on the road suggested that the driver attempted to stop upon seeing the crocodile but was unable to avoid the impact.

This incident has ignited conversations online about wildlife conservation and road safety, particularly in regions where animal habitats intersect with human infrastructure.

While many mourned the loss of the crocodile, others emphasized the importance of vigilance and preventive measures to avoid similar accidents in the future.

The authorities have yet to release further details about the incident or any steps being taken to address the presence of wildlife on highways in Brunei.