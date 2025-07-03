Get to know Solana Sierra, from lucky loser to Wimbledon contender

Solana Sierra wasn’t supposed to be participating in this year’s Wimbledon 2025 as she lost the final qualifying match against Talia Gibson of Australia.

However, she gained entry into the main draw at the very last moment, when Greet Minnen had to withdraw due to a back injury. Now in the competition, she defeated home favourite Katie Boulter in an intense three-set battle, winning with a final scoreline of 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1.

This victory marked a surprising turnaround of events for the 21-year-old, and it surely made her Wimbledon debut a memorable one.

Who is Solana Sierra?

Sierra has been training at the Rafa Nadal Academy since March, and this has been a great influence on her strong performances this season. She has garnered a 33-12 record this year, with her first WTA 125 title in Antalya and two more ITF tournament wins. Moreover, she has now broken into the Top 100 for the first time, having started the 2025 season ranked as No. 167. As she said: “It was a goal that I had since I started to play tennis.”

The athlete also shared her experience at the academy and stated: “The academy is super good… They’re really professional, and they’re helping me with my game and the stuff outside the court.”

Wimbledon is the fourth grass-court tournament that Sierra has ever played in. After losing the first-round match of the tournament’s qualifying last year, she prepared and focused on grass courts before her return this year.

“I didn’t have to adjust much… Just to stay lower. Now, I think my game suits the grass,” she admitted.

On social media, the official account of Wimbledon expressed: “Increíble, @solana_sierra 🇦🇷… World No.101 and Lucky Loser Solana Sierra defeats Katie Boulter 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1 to reach R3 on just her third Grand Slam appearance.”

In another social media post, Sierra admitted: “We’re on to round 3 of @wimbledon 🤯💚💜.. Enjoy every moment on this beautiful court❤️… Looking forward to much more!!”

Netizens expressed their support in the comments section and stated: “Game on. It’s not easy to beat a local and so well ranked player. Let’s 👏🏼 go! Let’s enjoy this moment! (translated)”, “2025 had already started with good signs, and we’re still on that path 💪🏻 🥎 and we still have a lot to prove 💪🏻 🎾 demonstrated excellent tennis on this always difficult surface 🇦🇷 👏 👏 👏(translated)”, and “A well-deserved victory and continue to enjoy!!! (translated)”