Wednesday, June 11, 2025
31 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Freepik/lifestylememory (for illustration purposes only)
Health & Fitness
2 min.Read

Gaming addiction cases up 30% post-COVID, say Singapore counsellors

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The issue of gaming addiction, especially among youths, was highlighted in a CNA video on Tuesday (June 10). The number of cases of gaming addiction has increased by around 30 per cent, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The video cited counsellors and therapists as saying that more than 80 per cent of the cases involve young people, particularly students. Parents who have been concerned about their children’s behaviour have lodged 30 per cent more complaints than before.

Those who have become addicted to gaming waste not only hours of their time each day but could also spend hundreds of dollars on the habit, which can also come at the expense of hygiene, sleep, socialising, and even gamers’ physical and mental health.

Counsellors who spoke to CNA pointed out that there could be deeper issues underlying the addiction, such as depression, anxiety, or ADHD. Addressing these root issues, said Tom Maniatis, the Senior Psychotherapist for Addictions at Promises Healthcare, is key.

- Advertisement -
See also  Mum speaks up about her 4-year-old’s harrowing ordeal, to raise awareness on sepsis

In Parliament in February 2024, MP Shawn Huang asked the Minister for Communications and Information if there was current data on how prevalent gaming addiction is among youths in Singapore.

While the MCI has no data on gaming addiction, which is also known as gaming disorder or Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD), the ministry advised parents who suspect that their child may have the disorder to seek help from family doctors and public healthcare institutions such as the National Addiction Management Service (NAMS) or other programmes so that their child can be assessed and if necessary, interventions may be determined.

Is there an upside? The view from a gamer girl

Giving a contrasting view, one commenter on the CNA report wrote that the issue is actually “no problem if the addiction can win championships in e-sports.”

In 2024, The Smart Local republished a piece from a gamer girl. who endeavoured to debunk the misconception that gamers in Singapore are “doomed for failure.”

- Advertisement -
See also  Wife discovers husband secretly spent S$80k on in-game purchases, plunging family into debt

“Video games give gamers a bigger push in life than non-gamers give us credit for,” wrote Jessica Fang.

While acknowledging that there are “occasional” horror stories of gamers who’ve needed hospitalisation when they deprioritised eating and sleeping, Ms Fang, who in her heyday as a gamer would play from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day, said that most of the gamers she knows are quite normal human beings with a job, family and social life.

“I’m living proof that this isn’t true. I may use up my free time to play games, but I still have a secure job. I am, after all, writing this article right now. Even when I used to play a lot of video games throughout university, and managed to cop a 3.7 GPA while I was at it,” she wrote.

For her, and perhaps many others, gaming has more pros than cons, including helping her through times when she was depressed, giving her a sense of accomplishment, and sparking her interest in fungi and mythology.

- Advertisement -
See also  Japanese expert urges serious treatment for gaming and internet addicts

“It’s easy to paint people with a gaming habit in a negative light. And his is amplified with all the flak we get about how it promotes isolation, violence, and bad self-care. But those who don’t play video games may not be aware of the overall positive mental relief and unadulterated entertainment it gives gamers at the end of the day,” she wrote. /TISG

Read also: Gaming addiction leads husband to attack wife, leaves her permanently blind

 

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Entertainment

Fractured sisterhood: A review of Jemimah Wei’s ‘The Original Daughter’

SINGAPORE: “The Original Daughter” is the debut novel from...
Business

DBS becomes first Singapore-listed company to hit US$100B market capitalisation

SINGAPORE: DBS has surpassed the US$100 billion (S$128.62 billion)...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Property tycoon and hotelier Ong Beng Seng to plead guilty on July 3

SINGAPORE: Property tycoon and hotelier Ong Beng Seng is...

Record $1.65M HDB resale flat blurs price gap with executive condos

SINGAPORE: A nine-year-old five-room loft unit at SkyTerrace @...

Diner shocked at being charged S$15.80 for prawn noodles; additional S$3 each for fish cake and vegetables

SINGAPORE: A Facebook user was shocked at the price...

S$5 taxi surcharge to be applied for pick-ups at Banyan Tree Resort, Mandai

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jun 9), ComfortDelGro (CDG) announced that...

Business

DBS becomes first Singapore-listed company to hit US$100B market capitalisation

SINGAPORE: DBS has surpassed the US$100 billion (S$128.62 billion)...

Grab shuts down GoTo merger talks, says ‘no discussions’ or ‘definitive agreements’ between parties

SINGAPORE: Grab has denied talks of a possible merger...

Qantas to shut down Singapore-based Jetstar Asia; over 500 jobs affected

SINGAPORE: The Qantas Group announced on Wednesday (June 11)...

Former Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean to step down from GIC’s board on June 30 after announcement of joining Temasek

SINGAPORE: Former Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean will be...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore