US and China flag on container
Photo: Freepik/kjpargeter
International
2 min.Read

G7 takes aim at China: World’s richest nations unite to crush unfair trade tactics

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
BANFF, Alberta: Financial policymakers from the seven well-heeled economies of the world clinched a two-day high-level meeting in the Canadian Rockies with a skillfully crafted treaty to deal with the world’s “economic imbalances”—an initiative broadly understood as an understated condemnation of China’s trade policies.

According to the latest Yahoo Finance report, while U.S. tariffs and other prickly issues emerged over the Group of Seven (G7) conference, bureaucrats opted to highlight accord and compromise over conflict, putting aside their conventional free trade grandstanding to agree on larger economic objectives.

The concluding announcement avoided directly naming China but indicated a united concern over “nonmarket policies and practices,” usually a contraction of China’s export restrictions and currency controls. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was influential in creating the language to integrate and conform with the Trump government’s hard-hitting posture on trade.

Sidestepping the tariff tensions

Principally, U.S. tariffs went untouched in the statement, a silence that mirrors both detachment and tact. President Trump’s all-encompassing tariffs on partners, including aluminum, cars, and steel were a breaking point in the background. Yet, in a move carped by several onlookers as powerless, the statement dodged the subject matter.

European Union Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis accepted that tariffs persisted to be a “difficult topic,” with consultations avoided in agreement with bilateral discussions between the U.S. and specific G7 members. Detractors such as former Treasury official Mark Sobel thumped the statement for the absence of truthfulness, identifying it as “feeble” and blind to the apparent cracks within the group.

Ukraine support is steady but softened

On geopolitical questions, the G7 reiterated its backing for Ukraine but employed subdued language compared to the previous years. The group denounced Russia’s continuing hostility but sidestepped past word forms such as “unjustifiable” or “full-scale invasion,” echoing the Trump regime’s careful slant toward Russia.

A prominent passage in the communiqué stated that no nation backing up Russia’s war struggle would be allowed to gain from Ukraine’s imminent rebuilding—a strong signal intended for China. The group likewise reiterated its promise to keep Russian resources frozen and implied additional reprisal measures if the armistice remains elusive.

Climate, taxes, and the forgotten priorities

Unity as the prime objective came at a cost. Vital issues like climate change and worldwide tax collaboration—once pillars of G7 pronouncements, were noticeably non-existent from this year’s statement. This oversight mirrors a tactical move to focus on primary economic questions, particularly campaigned by the U.S., instead of longstanding worldwide initiatives.

Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne recognised the compromises and the cost-benefit decisions. “There will always be tension around tariffs,” he said. “But this year our focus was to return to the G7 core mission—restoring global growth and stability.”

With the G7 leaders’ high-level meeting slated for mid-June in Kananaskis, the foundation is laid, but the route ahead is undefined. As political scientist John Kirton said, the sheer presence of a communiqué is a political triumph in itself, but the indicators’ lasting unity or provisional concession remains to be seen.

