Thursday, May 22, 2025
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
FB/Dogs Singapore (Wendy Ong)
In the Hood
2 min.Read

Fur baby’s mum appeals to cyclists to ‘slow down near pedestrians and pets’ after a hit-and-run incident that shattered her dog’s jaw

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman whose fur baby got into an unfortunate accident took to social media to appeal to cyclists to be more careful. Her post has elicited a lot of sympathy from netizens, many of whom went on to share her post.

On the Dogs Singapore Facebook page on Monday (May 19), Wendy Ong wrote, “This morning, while my helper was walking our beloved dog, a nightmare happened.”

Ms Ong explained that after the dog had done his business and the helper was cleaning up after him, a man speeding by on a bike suddenly came out of nowhere and collided with the dog from behind.

“The impact was so severe — it shattered his jaw and knocked out all his front teeth,” she added.

- Advertisement -

However, the worst part for Ms Ong was that the cyclist, who had stopped momentarily, sped away without a word to Ms Ong’s helper after he saw that the dog was bleeding from his mouth.

See also  Shouldn't it be mandatory for workers in dormitories to be vaccinated? Netizens on Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory issue

The fur baby was rushed immediately to the vet, where an X-ray of the dog’s jaw showed that it was completely fractured, and several of the dog’s teeth needed to be extracted.

Ms Ong ended up needing to pay the veterinary clinic’s bill of $1,250 for surgery and consultation. She added a copy of the bill along with her post.

“I’m devastated. My dog is in so much pain — and all because of an irresponsible, heartless cyclist who didn’t even have the decency to stay and take accountability.

- Advertisement -

Please — if you cycle, slow down near pedestrians and pets. One reckless moment can destroy a life,” she added.

In comments to her post, Ms Ong wrote that the incident occurred between 8 and 8:15 a.m. at Tampines BLK 874B, in a small park right under her block.

When asked if the helper had been able to identify the type of cyclist who caused the mishap, she wrote, “My helper only managed to describe the cyclist as an uncle. She’s still quite new to Singapore, just a few months here, so she’s not too familiar with the types of cyclists yet.”

See also  Hit-and-run turns into car chase as Porsche flees scene after accident

Fortunately, even if the veterinarian had said that the dog’s bottom jaw bone had been completely shattered and broken bones were removed during the surgery, the jaw has been repaired, and the dog will be able to eat normally. Dogs mainly chew using their back teeth, the vet explained to Ms Ong.

- Advertisement -

Many commenters urged Ms Ong to file a police report over the incident.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Ong for further comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: Pet grooming company apologises after leaving wet dog shivering in cold water unattended for almost 20 minutes during livestream

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Real-world deepfake’ — Woman thrilled at ‘chance encounter’ with ex-DBS chief Piyush Gupta, but turns out it isn’t him

SINGAPORE: In what some LinkedIn users are calling the...

Police issue warning after victims lose S$111,000 this month in Pokémon card scams

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday afternoon (May 20), the Singapore Police...

‘Lost opportunity’ — Jamus Lim weighs in on books from Yale-NUS College bagged for disposal

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament Jamus Lim...

Couple caught getting too cozy on MRT sparks online buzz

SINGAPORE: A middle-aged couple has drawn public attention after...

Business

Fraud and scams driven by generative AI are now among the biggest cyber threats in the financial sector

SINGAPORE: Fraud and scams driven by generative artificial intelligence...

Car buying myths that could cost you — and what to do instead

Purchasing a vehicle is one of the major financial...

Writing under surveillance by bots

What a piece of work wrought by the developers!...

Singapore customers can now drop off FedEx parcels at any SingPost POPStop counter and POPStop@Tampines MRT

SINGAPORE: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) and Singapore Post (SingPost)...

Singapore Politics

Andre Low, Eileen Chong say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to serve as NCMPs

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Monday evening...

When “pro-Singapore” and “America first” converge

Singapore’s founding fathers didn’t always sing from the same...

SDP launches petition to reform Singapore’s electoral system including abolishing GRC system

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 18), at an appreciation dinner...

Green promises, grey realities: Is Singapore’s sustainability agenda working?

SINGAPORE: On paper, Singapore’s sustainable initiatives read like a...

© The Independent Singapore