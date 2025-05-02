From tennis to pro pickleball: Tennis legend Andre Agassi eliminated in the second match of a US Open Pickleball event

- Advertisement -

FLORIDA: Former tennis world No. 1 Andre Agassi’s debut in professional pickleball came to an early exit at the US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida. He teamed up with top pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters in the mixed pro division of the event. He won his first match but was eliminated in the second round.

Agassi and Waters opened their game with a hard-fought 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 victory over Stevie Petropouleas and Tristan Dussault. However, they were defeated by Len Yang and Trang Huynh-McClain in their second match with a final scoreline of 11-7, 4-11, 7-11.

Despite the early exit, Agassi’s appearance in his new sport drew attention and excitement, as fans were eager to see how his tennis skills would translate to the fast-growing sport of pickleball.

On partnering up with Waters

Ahead of the tournament, Agassi had high praises for his partner, Anna Leigh Waters, and called her an exceptional talent.

- Advertisement -

The 18-year-old is currently the No. 1-ranked pickleball player in the world, and Agassi expressed excitement about teaming up with someone like her. He admitted: “She’s right up there with the greatest ever in what she does and the idea of challenging myself to not screw things up for her is daunting.”

In a social media post, Agassi shared: “What an incredible day at the @usopenpickleball! Thank you to the incomparable @a.l.waters_a1. You are an absolute force on the court and a joy to partner with—she is such a special talent. Thank you to @usopenpickleball team: Bob, Ben, and Nick, the fans who packed the stands, and my family for coming out to support you made this experience unforgettable. Also, thanks to @travisrettenmaier for helping me on and off the court. I love this sport and am committed to learn and improve.”

Netizens commented on the post and said: “Let’s go! Competed well out there…all of us in the sport are lucky to have you”, “LEGEND!!!!!! So happy to see you on this stage as well!! 👏👏”, “So much fun to watch! Thanks for being such a great ambassador of the sport! 🔥”, and “Just seeing this guy on the court again is awesome. My all time favorite tennis player”

What is pickleball?

Pickleball has quickly become the fastest-growing sport in the US. It’s a mix of tennis, table tennis, and badminton; played on a smaller court; and is easy for people of all ages to learn. It can also be played indoors or outdoors, by one person or in teams of two.

- Advertisement -

Between 2022 and 2023, about 48.3 million American adults tried pickleball at least once, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP).

Agassi is no stranger to pickleball, and he’s often seen playing the sport with his wife, Steffi Graf, who is also a tennis legend with an outstanding 22 Grand Slam singles titles. The couple, who are icons in tennis, have been playing pickleball in recent years, enjoying it as a fun and competitive way to stay fit.

Graf said about her husband: “He’s so good… And he’s played a little more, he’s physically so much stronger and quicker (than me). His sense for this game, how quickly he picked it up, was absolutely phenomenal to watch…. Not that I didn’t see it in the other sports that he’s so good at, but he picked it up and he loved the analysis of it, from the beginning on watching videos and other clips…. When he goes out and plays with some of the professionals, he will have very specific questions that he needs answered to get better.”

Agassi has become a big fan of pickleball and now helps promote the sport. He declared: “It’s going to grow like you can’t even imagine.”