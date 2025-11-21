From suits to satay: Malaysian accountant quits high-paying job to find happiness as a hawker

MALAYSIA: For most of his life, a young Malaysian accountant believed he was doing everything “right.” He studied hard, earned a respected degree, and landed the kind of multinational job fresh graduates dream about. At 32, with a starting salary of RM4,500, he thought he was well on his way to the life everyone said he should want.

But somewhere along the way, the dream stopped feeling like one.

In a Facebook post where he shared his story anonymously, he admitted that he had spent years ticking the boxes society handed him—get good grades, join a big company, work in an air-conditioned office. From the outside, everything looked perfect. Inside, he felt himself slowly fading.

Traffic bottlenecks, continuous anxiety, being reprimanded over minuscule slip-ups, clients who are so difficult to please — all these are in his daily grind. Soon, his work invaded his weekends, leading to sleepless nights. Even his mother noticed the change, gently asking why he had grown so thin.

Then came the moment that tipped everything over. A colleague, half-jokingly, told him that for someone supposedly so smart, he was still just doing other people’s accounts. The comment stung more than he expected.

And then he recalled something modest but commanding — the pleasure he felt as a kid assisting his father at the night market. That recollection, sincere and grounding, ushered in an option he had never really thought about.

So, he resigned.

He conked out from his corporate life and went back to his hometown, put up a modest fried chicken kiosk. At the outset, he was frightened—horrified of failure, of judgment, the thought that he had disappointed his parents. But gradually, buyers came, and they became regulars. His confidence returned. And with it, a version of himself he thought he had lost.

Today, he earns just enough. But more importantly, he feels alive again.

“I used to count money for others. Now I count my own,” he wrote. “I’m not useless—I just took my life back. My time, my mood, my life are no longer controlled by my monthly salary.”

His story is a quiet reminder that success isn’t universal. It isn’t always flashy or high-paying. Sometimes, it’s simply choosing a life that feels like your own—even if it means walking a completely different path.