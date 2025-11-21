// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 21, 2025
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Pexel
Lifestyle
1 min.Read

From suits to satay: Malaysian accountant quits high-paying job to find happiness as a hawker

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

MALAYSIA: For most of his life, a young Malaysian accountant believed he was doing everything “right.” He studied hard, earned a respected degree, and landed the kind of multinational job fresh graduates dream about. At 32, with a starting salary of RM4,500, he thought he was well on his way to the life everyone said he should want.

But somewhere along the way, the dream stopped feeling like one.

In a Facebook post where he shared his story anonymously, he admitted that he had spent years ticking the boxes society handed him—get good grades, join a big company, work in an air-conditioned office. From the outside, everything looked perfect. Inside, he felt himself slowly fading.

Traffic bottlenecks, continuous anxiety, being reprimanded over minuscule slip-ups, clients who are so difficult to please — all these are in his daily grind. Soon, his work invaded his weekends, leading to sleepless nights. Even his mother noticed the change, gently asking why he had grown so thin.

See also  Sebastian Gallegos crafts own prosthetic, becomes real-life superhero

Then came the moment that tipped everything over. A colleague, half-jokingly, told him that for someone supposedly so smart, he was still just doing other people’s accounts. The comment stung more than he expected.

And then he recalled something modest but commanding — the pleasure he felt as a kid assisting his father at the night market. That recollection, sincere and grounding, ushered in an option he had never really thought about.

So, he resigned.

He conked out from his corporate life and went back to his hometown, put up a modest fried chicken kiosk. At the outset, he was frightened—horrified of failure, of judgment, the thought that he had disappointed his parents. But gradually, buyers came, and they became regulars. His confidence returned. And with it, a version of himself he thought he had lost.

Today, he earns just enough. But more importantly, he feels alive again.

“I used to count money for others. Now I count my own,” he wrote. “I’m not useless—I just took my life back. My time, my mood, my life are no longer controlled by my monthly salary.”

See also  Actor Kimberly Wang targeted by scammer in Paris, offers followers tips on staying safe

His story is a quiet reminder that success isn’t universal. It isn’t always flashy or high-paying. Sometimes, it’s simply choosing a life that feels like your own—even if it means walking a completely different path.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //