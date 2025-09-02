From sketchbook to spotlight: How State Property became the Singaporean jewellery brand celebrities can’t stop wearing

The diamond pieces beautifying Michelle Obama or Rihanna most likely came from State Property, a Singaporean jewellery brand that is restyling contemporary indulgence. With fans including Lady Gaga, Florence Pugh, Gigi Hadid, and Nicole Kidman, its global following is impressive yet understated.

According to a recent story from Tatler Asia, this brand stands apart from typical red-carpet favourites. State Property’s journey has involved thoughtful design, strong principles, and a partnership built on both love and hard work.

Born from two worlds: Where industrial design meets elegance

State Property is where high craftsmanship meets a designer’s training and an artist’s spirit. Co-founder Lin Ruiyin has a background in traditional jewellery design, while her husband and creative partner, Afzal Imram, is an industrial designer. The combination leads to sleek, architectural shapes softened with pearls, warmed with diamonds, and finished with careful attention to detail.

“We come from different areas of design,” Lin says. “We don’t always see eye to eye, but the final product reflects our partnership—and that’s where we find balance.” Their work is elegant but approachable, modern without being overly trendy. This style resonates widely, especially among those who appreciate meaningful luxury.

Nicole Kidman was their first major celebrity supporter—a memorable moment for the couple. “I remember looking at the photo and needing a moment to take it all in,” Lin recalls. “Seeing her in something we created, something that began as a sketch, was both humbling and exhilarating.”

Building a brand with purpose—not just products

When Lin and Afzal started State Property right after college, they chose a different path. They skipped big-brand internships, ignored fleeting trends, and even tried creating 3D-printed nylon accessories before finding their true direction.

“Clients began asking us to recreate pieces from well-known jewellery brands,” Lin shares. “That didn’t sit well with us. If we wanted to be respected, we needed to stand for something—not just replicate what others did.”

Their first official collection declared their independence. From that moment on, State Property focused on its own story, valuing quality and emotional connection over market chaos. “We weren’t chasing viral fame. We aimed to build trust, piece by piece,” Lin adds.

This philosophy also shaped their values. They quickly grew tired of the waste and short life of cheaper items. “Good design isn’t just about the object itself; it’s about the moments when it enters someone’s life—celebrations, losses, turning points. We try to honour that.”

Marriage, motherhood, and the art of slowing down

Managing a business with your spouse while raising a child is very challenging. In their early years, Lin and Afzal were fully committed. Every dinner, weekend, and holiday included a piece of State Property, but becoming parents changed their perspective and their pace.

“Our son is four now, and our lives revolve around him,” Lin says. “Being parents gave us a structure we didn’t know we needed. It softened our approach.”

This new pace has deepened their creative process. No longer tied to industry expectations or the fast pace of fashion, State Property continues to grow—intentionally, sustainably, and with emotional depth.

In an industry where louder often seems better, this Singaporean brand shows that quiet confidence, care, and consistency still capture hearts and headlines.

State Property is available at their two boutiques in Singapore and select retailers across North America, the UK, the Middle East, and Japan.