From prison to victories: Angel Cabrera wins Senior PGA Championship for his second major title in a week

- Advertisement -

Angel Cabrera impressively won two senior major golf tournaments in a span of one week.

The 55-year-old athlete pulled ahead at the 85th Senior PGA Championship by shooting a 3-under 69 at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. He won by one shot over Padraig Harrington and Thomas Bjorn.

Moreover, Cabrera also picked up his first senior major by winning the rain-delayed Regions Tradition in Alabama. He is now the fifth player since 1990 to win the first two senior majors of the year, and he was the first one to achieve it back-to-back.

With his success, the athlete said, “I feel very emotional. Maybe you cannot see, but I’m very, very emotional inside, especially after all the things that I went through… I can’t believe that I made it, but I’m here and very happy [with] myself.”

- Advertisement -

Highlights of Cabrera’s game

Cabrera was tied for the lead after three rounds at the Senior PGA Championship. During the final round, he fell two shots behind when Harrington made a birdie on the 14th hole to reach 7 under. The momentum then shifted when Harrington made a double bogey on the 15th hole, giving Cabrera an advantage.

Harrington bogeyed the par-4 18th after missing a short 3-foot par putt, and this mistake gave Cabrera a two-shot lead, which let him afford a bogey on the final hole and secured the win.

Cabrera finished the match with a total score of 8-under 280 over four rounds. Harrington and Thomas Bjorn tied for second place. Golfers Retief Goosen, club pro Jason Caron, and Stewart Cink were one shot behind them.

Cabrera’s comeback

The athlete spent 30 months in prison, and he had missed the prime years of her golfing career. He was released in August 2023 after serving over two years for gender violence cases involving two of his ex-girlfriends.

- Advertisement -

“ I thought that I was going to fail, especially after sitting without touching a club for a while. But I’ve been working very, very hard, and I feel that all the hard work pays off, and this is what I’m having right now, like winning this tournament.”

In a social media post by PGA Tour Champions, it stated: “Ángel Cabrera does it again!

He’s won back-to-back senior majors @SeniorPGAChamp 🏆🏆”

Netizens showered praise on the player’s recent win, celebrating his comeback. “A prime example of making the most of a second chance. He deserves it 👏” one commented, while another wrote, “Bro is undeniable. Golf runs through his veins 🤘🏻”