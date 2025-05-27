Tuesday, May 27, 2025
31.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com
Sports
2 min.Read

From prison to victories: Angel Cabrera wins Senior PGA Championship for his second major title in a week

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

Angel Cabrera impressively won two senior major golf tournaments in a span of one week. 

The 55-year-old athlete pulled ahead at the 85th Senior PGA Championship by shooting a 3-under 69 at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. He won by one shot over Padraig Harrington and Thomas Bjorn. 

Moreover, Cabrera also picked up his first senior major by winning the rain-delayed Regions Tradition in Alabama. He is now the fifth player since 1990 to win the first two senior majors of the year, and he was the first one to achieve it back-to-back. 

With his success, the athlete said, “I feel very emotional. Maybe you cannot see, but I’m very, very emotional inside, especially after all the things that I went through… I can’t believe that I made it, but I’m here and very happy [with] myself.” 

- Advertisement -

Highlights of Cabrera’s game 

Cabrera was tied for the lead after three rounds at the Senior PGA Championship. During the final round, he fell two shots behind when Harrington made a birdie on the 14th hole to reach 7 under. The momentum then shifted when Harrington made a double bogey on the 15th hole, giving Cabrera an advantage. 

See also  Disappointment as quarter-final berth eludes Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min at Indonesia Open

Harrington bogeyed the par-4 18th after missing a short 3-foot par putt, and this mistake gave Cabrera a two-shot lead, which let him afford a bogey on the final hole and secured the win.

Cabrera finished the match with a total score of 8-under 280 over four rounds. Harrington and Thomas Bjorn tied for second place. Golfers Retief Goosen, club pro Jason Caron, and Stewart Cink were one shot behind them.

Cabrera’s comeback 

The athlete spent 30 months in prison, and he had missed the prime years of her golfing career. He was released in August 2023 after serving over two years for gender violence cases involving two of his ex-girlfriends.

- Advertisement -

“ I thought that I was going to fail, especially after sitting without touching a club for a while. But I’ve been working very, very hard, and I feel that all the hard work pays off, and this is what I’m having right now, like winning this tournament.” 

See also  Meet the six F1 drivers who kick off their first full season

In a social media post by PGA Tour Champions, it stated: “Ángel Cabrera does it again!
He’s won back-to-back senior majors @SeniorPGAChamp 🏆🏆”

Netizens showered praise on the player’s recent win, celebrating his comeback. “A prime example of making the most of a second chance. He deserves it 👏” one commented, while another wrote, “Bro is undeniable. Golf runs through his veins 🤘🏻”

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Asia

New white paper warns of the cost of inaction on youth mental health across APAC

SINGAPORE: There’s a growing cost—both personal and economic—of not...
Singapore News

HDB residents at Bukit Batok lose sleep over noisy late-night litterbugs

SINGAPORE: A group of people is reportedly bothering residents...

Topics

Asia

New white paper warns of the cost of inaction on youth mental health across APAC

SINGAPORE: There’s a growing cost—both personal and economic—of not...
Singapore News

HDB residents at Bukit Batok lose sleep over noisy late-night litterbugs

SINGAPORE: A group of people is reportedly bothering residents...
Sports

Emma Raducanu overcame a long medical time-out at the French Open to gain first-round victory

FRANCE: Emma Raducanu pushed through despite a long medical...
International

BYD drops prices, declares war on Tesla in China’s EV battleground

INTERNATIONAL: BYD has sensationally reduced the price of its...
Education

Weaker hiring demand meant fewer private uni grads found full-time jobs in 2024

SINGAPORE: This year’s Graduate Employment Survey (GES), published on...
Sports

Robot rumble: Unitree’s humanoids throw punches in wild kickboxing showdown

CHINA: In an engaging demonstration of how advanced engineering...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

HDB residents at Bukit Batok lose sleep over noisy late-night litterbugs

SINGAPORE: A group of people is reportedly bothering residents...

Weaker hiring demand meant fewer private uni grads found full-time jobs in 2024

SINGAPORE: This year’s Graduate Employment Survey (GES), published on...

Can Singapore choose between America and China? What have they to offer

Singapore cannot remain on the sidelines indefinitely amid rising...

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian backs students using Gen-AI, calls it a tool for smarter learning

SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian has come...

Business

Robot rumble: Unitree’s humanoids throw punches in wild kickboxing showdown

CHINA: In an engaging demonstration of how advanced engineering...

Can Singapore choose between America and China? What have they to offer

Singapore cannot remain on the sidelines indefinitely amid rising...

SMRT business arm Stellar Lifestyle calls on start-ups for smarter retail and advertising concepts in train stations

SINGAPORE: Stellar Lifestyle, the business arm of SMRT, has...

New grad asks if it’s ‘really possible to find a job you don’t dread in Singapore’

SINGAPORE: A recent university graduate who started their full-time...

Singapore Politics

‘Now look elsewhere!’ People’s Power Party candidate Samuel Lee resigns

SINGAPORE: Samuel Lee, who contested in the recent General...

Ng Chee Meng’s political resurrection sparks debate — Bertha Hanson’s Comic characters trace how past NTUC leaders rose

SINGAPORE: Veteran journalist and commentator Bertha Henson has weighed...

WP Team attends People’s Labour Day Rally 2025 at Hong Lim Park

SINGAPORE: Members of the Workers’ Party (WP) attended the...

Desmond Lee: The Dark Horse in the Cabinet

Beyond the headlines, news reports and commentaries, the picture...

© The Independent Singapore