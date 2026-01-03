From holy night to fried night: Why Japan spends Christmas at KFC

In much of the Western world, Christmas dinner barely changes. There’s turkey carved at the table, ham glazed just right, and a kitchen that smells like tradition. In Japan, though, Christmas looks—and tastes—very different. And yes, it’s delicious in its own unexpected way.

For most people in Japan, Christmas isn’t a religious holiday. Christians make up only a small percentage of the population, and December 25 isn’t about church services or big family reunions. Instead, Christmas has become a seasonal mood: sparkling lights, pop songs playing everywhere, couples on dates, and a sense that something special—if not sacred—is happening. At the heart of that celebration sits a surprising centerpiece: a box of fried chicken from KFC.

A Christmas without turkey

Turkey was never part of everyday Japanese cooking, and for a long time it was nearly impossible to find. So when images of Western Christmas traditions began drifting into Japan after World War II—Santa Claus, decorated trees, festive dinners—there was a problem. Everyone could see what Christmas was supposed to look like, but no one quite knew what to eat.

That empty space turned out to be an opportunity.

In the early 1970s, as Western culture grew increasingly fashionable, KFC Japan realized it could help define what Christmas dinner might look like in a country without turkey.

“Kentucky for Christmas”

In 1974, KFC launched a campaign that would quietly change Japanese Christmas forever: “Kurisumasu ni wa Kentakkii”—“Kentucky for Christmas.”

According to a well-loved story, the idea began when a foreign customer casually mentioned that fried chicken could replace turkey. Whether or not that exact moment really happened, the logic was sound. Fried chicken was hearty, festive, and easy to share. KFC leaned into the idea, presenting its meals as the perfect way to enjoy a Western-style Christmas—no turkey required.

The timing couldn’t have been better. People were curious about Western customs but didn’t want anything complicated or unfamiliar. KFC presented a convenient, off-the-rack festivity: modest, entertaining, and just interesting enough to feel distinct. Sales hit the roof, and what began as ingenious P/R gradually became something much better.

When an ad becomes a tradition

Over time, eating KFC at Christmas no longer feels like a trick but something normal. Families began placing orders weeks ahead of time to avoid long lines. KFC introduced special Christmas-only menus—bigger buckets, side dishes, even cake—all designed to feel like a proper holiday feast.

Because Japan didn’t already have deep-rooted Christmas food traditions, fried chicken had room to take hold. It was convenient, indulgent, and unmistakably tied to the season. Before long, Christmas dinner and KFC became almost inseparable.

For many households, picking up that pre-ordered box of chicken each December became as routine—and meaningful—as putting up decorations.

Inside a Japanese KFC in December

Walk into a KFC in Japan a few days before Christmas and you’ll feel it immediately. The decorations are up, staff wear Santa hats, and cheerful holiday music fills the air. On December 24 and 25, the lines can stretch for hours.

To avoid the chaos, many people reserve their meals well in advance, choosing exact pick-up times. The Christmas menu goes far beyond everyday fried chicken, offering premium sets with roast-style chicken, gratin, salads, and dessert, all packed into festive, limited-edition boxes.

For many people, bringing that box home and opening it with family or friends is the moment Christmas truly begins.

More than just fried chicken

This tradition isn’t really about fast food. It’s about how cultures adjust, remix, and create new significations. Japan didn’t copy Western Christmas customs outright—it reshaped them to fit its own lifestyle.

Christmas Eve, for example, often matters more than Christmas Day and is commonly spent with romantic partners rather than extended family. A relaxed but celebratory meal like KFC fits perfectly into that atmosphere.

The idea has fascinated people around the world, too. Visitors to Japan in December are often stunned to learn that fried chicken—not turkey—is the country’s most iconic Christmas dish.

Why it endures

Even as food trends change and international cuisine becomes easier to find, the KFC Christmas tradition hasn’t faded.

In Japan, Christmas may not be about faith or religion , but it is still about friendship, intimacy, tiny indulgences, and recollections. And for millions of Japanese, those memories come enfolded in a cheerful packet of fried chicken—proof that even the latest conventions can feel everlasting when they’re shared.