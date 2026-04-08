From Australia to Singapore? Know the reason why an influencer choose to move back to Singapore

On Instagram, an influencer (@edo_lio) recently shared a reel sharing his reasons as to why he chose to move back to Singapore after living for a while in Australia. In his post caption, he specifically stated the things that affected his life-changing decision.

One of the reasons why he chose Singapore is the distance. He admitted that while living in Australia, he felt far from everything, and that distance started to wear on him.

Another reason is that he had a difficult time making friends with local Australians. He shared that based on his experience, many of the locals stay in friend groups that they have built since childhood, and even though he managed to make great Aussie friends, most of his circle was still composed of other internationals.

Furthermore, more factors for his decision were that he missed the cheap food, how Singapore was always on the move, and how ‘international and multicultural’ Singapore is.

With this, the post garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Some people agreed with his sentiments, while others disagreed and shared their own opinions.

One of the comments stated: “The cliques start from childhood…from kindergarten up….as much as the Aussies are lauded for their friendly culture….community is another thing altogether.”

A similar comment said: “The Aussies being cliquey part is so true. They’re nice and polite but won’t really become friends with you. Especially if you’re a non-white international.”

A netizen also declared that if she were to move back one day, she would have the same list of reasons as the influencer.

However, a netizen who disagrees remarked that compared to Singapore, Australia is way more multicultural, and claimed that Singapore feels way too small and very sterile.

One more netizen still prefers Australia and claimed that Singapore is too restricted and crowded.

“As someone who’s lived in both Singapore and Australia, they are BOTH multicultural societies but in different ways. I’d say it’s definitely more concentrated in Singapore. In Singapore, both due to its size and population density, multiculturalism is so deeply ingrained in everyday life. It is in Australia too, but you can easily travel to different areas where multiculturalism isn’t as obvious or even celebrated as much, just based on where you might be, which is definitely something we could improve on,” a comment concluded.

“Interesting perspective! I’m Singaporean, and I am actually considering to move to Australia if the opportunity arises. Thanks for sharing, and I look forward to more of such posts!” a netizen praised.