Friends and fans remember the late Wong Ka Kui, Beyond member’s 28th death anniversary, with one saying that he will live on forever!

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — One of Cantopop’s most legendary and iconic rock bands is Beyond. It is no surprise that in many karaoke sessions, it would not be complete if you and your friends did not belt out the band’s rock classic Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies in broken Cantonese.

In 1983, Beyond was formed and it consisted of lead vocalist Wong Ka Kui, his brother bassist Wong Ka Keung, guitarist Paul Wong and drummer Yip Sai Wing. Unfortunately, at the height of Beyond’s popularity, on Jun 30, 1993 Ka Kui died after falling from a 3-m high stage during the filming of a variety show in Tokyo. He was 31.

Following Ka Kui’s tragic death, the group continued to perform as a trio but they eventually disbanded in 2005. Until now, the group still holds a special place in the hearts of music lovers and Ka Kui lives on in the memories of many Hong Kongers, and it still remains an icon of youth culture, as reported by 8days.sg.

It is the 28th death anniversary of Ka Kui this year and to pay tribute to the occasion, Paul Wong, who is married to Hong Kong actress Athena Chu took to social media to remember his friend.

- Advertisement -

The 57-year-old wrote: “28 years ago, I lost a good friend. The world lost a genius. Actually, I know that you never left. You have always been here and that you are just by my side. Whenever the music comes on, you become closer to us than you ever were. Yes, you are not in heaven, you are also not in hell. You are right here in our hearts. Ka Kui, thank you for everything you have given us.”

Hongkong singer Tommy Yuen, 41, also paid tribute to Ka Kui in a Facebook post, which he titled: ‘He may have left us early, but he is forever young’. He wrote: “Today is the 28th death anniversary of my beloved Mr Wong Ka Kui. Hongkong has changed but you have not. Continue to cherish your memory, continue to revolt.”

Fans of Beyond flooded social media to pay tribute to Ka Kui. “The true leader of Hongkong’s rock spirit! He will live on forever!” wrote one netizen.

- Advertisement -

A Weibo post that was dedicated to the late singer was also read a whopping 30 million times— a testament that Ka Kui is still as loved in 2021 as he was in the ’90s. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg