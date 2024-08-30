SINGAPORE: The 2024 Frasers Tower Vertical Challenge was not only about conquering the 1,256 steps in the 39-storey building but also served as a show of community spirit, raising $7,700 for the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund.

The event was graced by Eric Chua, senior parliamentary secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

The event’s third edition saw 500 participants take on the tower, with Frasers Property Singapore stepping up their support with a $15 pledge per sign-up. Fraser Property Singapore partners and event participants also directly contributed to the fundraising effort.

The monies raised will be administered by SG Enable and channelled towards programmes and initiatives that provide opportunities for persons with disabilities to lead socially integrated lives.

According to Jack Lam, Chief Operating Officer (Commercial) of Frasers Property Singapore, the event’s resounding success is a shining testament to the power of collaboration, with multiple stakeholders coming together to drive positive change and make a meaningful impact in society.

“The Frasers Tower Vertical Challenge has evolved since we first held this event three years ago. This year’s challenge is truly multi-faceted, incorporating competitive sports, community engagement, and social causes.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all participants and our valued partners for making the event a success. We remain committed to collaborating with like-minded partners to drive inclusive and impactful initiatives that benefit the wider community,” shared Lam.

For the first time, the event was recognised as a pivotal stage in the Towerrunning World Association’s Towerrunning Tour 2024.

This highly anticipated event transformed the iconic Frasers Tower into a competitive arena where elite tower-running athletes from around the world tested their endurance against each other.

Soh Wai Ching from Malaysia and Yuko Tateishi from Japan triumphed in the men’s and women’s events, with a time of 5 minutes 36.9 seconds and 7 minutes and 11 seconds, respectively, and were crowned winners of the national championship.

Malaysian tower running sensation Soh continued his dominance in the sport, successfully defending his title and shattering his previous record by 16 seconds. The victory in Singapore marks Soh’s 99th career win out of 139 tower running competitions since 2017,

“It was a really challenging competition as every floor consists of 4 flights of 8 steps of stairs. That number total up is equivalent to 165 flights of stairs. Many turns throughout the climb and the speed got affected by it.

The technique of using the rail plays an important part for us to maintain a consistent pace,” posted Soh on his social media after the event.

The Frasers Tower Vertical Challenge was also recognised as a national championship by the Towerrunning Association of Singapore.

“We are thrilled to work with Frasers Property Singapore to introduce tower running to a broader audience in Singapore. In our urban environment, this sport is readily accessible to all.

Events like the Frasers Tower Vertical Challenge are an excellent opportunity to inspire Singaporeans from all walks of life to try out the sport and lead an active lifestyle,” expressed Lee Kai Peng, President of the Towerrunning Association of Singapore.

According to the organisers, the Frasers Tower Vertical Challenge served as a platform to foster social cohesion and inclusivity through an active lifestyle.

The event highlighted the power of collaboration, as different community members came together to do their part to support the wider community.

The event brought together diverse participants, including Y Nature Walk ambassadors from YMCA Club LITE, a social club dedicated to empowering youths with special needs.

The 20 representatives from YMCA Club LITE joined other participants in the event, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose in preparation for the upcoming YMCA Inclusive Challenge.

“YMCA is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Frasers Property Singapore on the Frasers Tower Vertical Challenge.

The event not only highlights the dedication of our youths with special needs as they prepare to scale new heights at the upcoming YMCA Inclusive Challenge but also reflects the progress our society has made in fostering inclusivity,” remarked Wu Mei Ling, General Secretary & CEO, YMCA Singapore.