MANILA: The Philippines is carving out a significant presence in the global coffee scene. According to the latest Daily Tribune report, four Filipino coffee shops have made it to the prestigious list of “The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops,” a monumental achievement that shines a well-deserved spotlight on the country’s growing coffee culture. Leading the charge are Crema and Cream Coffee Roasters, Yardstick, El Union, and Single Origin — each showcasing the unique and vibrant coffee scene in the Philippines.

The Philippines joins the global coffee elite

The inclusion of these four coffee shops on the inaugural World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops list is proof of the Philippines’ rapidly evolving coffee industry. Crema and Cream Coffee Roasters, based in Quezon City, takes an impressive #8 spot, signalling the rising prominence of Filipino coffee. Yardstick, a specialty roastery based in Metro Manila, follows closely at #18. Meanwhile, El Union, a laidback café in La Union, appears at #61, with Single Origin rounding out the list at #83.

This global recognition, awarded by The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops, highlights the country’s influence in the international coffee landscape. Judged by a panel of 200 coffee experts and professionals, the winners were selected through public votes and evaluations based on key criteria such as coffee quality, barista expertise, ambience, sustainability, and overall customer experience.

What sets these cafes apart?

Each of the four Philippine coffee shops on the list brings its distinctive flavour to the global coffee scene, showcasing the diversity and creativity of local brewers:

Crema and Cream Coffee Roasters (Quezon City): This café is known for its top-tier roasts, with crowd-pleasers like the Brazil Mogiana and Starry Night Decaf. Their commitment to quality and precision has earned them a well-deserved spot in the global spotlight.

Yardstick (Metro Manila): As a specialty roastery, Yardstick has earned its place in the hearts of locals. With standout offerings like Golden Ticket coffee and a strong brand presence, Yardstick’s dedication to providing a stylish, immersive coffee experience has made it a staple in the metro.

El Union (La Union): Situated in the surf haven of San Juan, El Union offers a unique blend of beach vibes and top-notch coffee. Signature drinks like the Dirty Horchata and Nitro Cold Brew have become favourites among surfers and beachgoers, solidifying the café’s status as a cultural hub.

Single Origin (Metro Manila): Known for its specialty coffee and as a go-to brunch spot, Single Origin caters to foodies and coffee aficionados, offering a unique blend of delicious flavours and elevated coffee culture.

A growing influence in the coffee world

While Australia’s Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters took the top spot on the global list, the Philippines’ impressive showing on the roster reflects the country’s increasing influence on the world coffee stage. With a rich coffee heritage and a passionate, innovative community of coffee makers, the Philippines is proving it has a lot to offer beyond its borders. The recognition of these cafés is just the beginning of a bright future for Filipino coffee in the global market.

Whether you’re a casual coffee drinker or a dedicated connoisseur, these four Filipino gems are brewing something world-class. So, the next time you’re in the mood for a cup, why not explore the rich flavours of the Philippines’ finest? You’re not just enjoying coffee—you’re experiencing a part of a growing global movement.