Former Project Superstar runner-up Shi Xinhui welcomes her first child with Swedish husband

Malaysia – Former Project Superstar runner-up Shi Xinhui found herself living a real-life fairy tale after meeting a Swedish traveller, which blossomed into a long-distance romance. And now, the happily married love birds have welcomed their newborn child.

Up until earlier this month when she uploaded a photo of her baby bump, the Malaysian singer kept her pregnancy a secret.

On May 22, the singer decided to share a photo of their newborn with the caption, “Truly blessed”, on Instagram – with no mention of their baby’s gender.

Her friends including Singaporean singers Guo Mei Mei, Serene Koong and Joi Chua congratulated them in the comments.

With that said, it’s been a long time coming as she had previously mentioned that she’d want to have a child with her husband. It was back in 2017 when she shared her wish on Instagram with a post of her husband and a child with a caption saying: “I want to bear him a child, because… #akidwhocallshimfatherisablessedkidindeed”

In February that same year, the singer also shared how she met her husband, Anders Stenquist, in a separate Instagram post with a long caption about their encounter.

“The small space beside the dining table used to be where a traveller from across the world slept on a foldable mattress. A traveller who was only coming to bunk for three days, ended up reserving a permanent spot in the owner’s heart, house, and life.”

“I married a guy that I have never even spent Valentine’s Day with before. Today he and I are still unable to spend our first as a married couple together. I don’t mind if he gives me no special gift or romantic arrangements, all I need is for each and every one of my long-distance calls to connect so that I can hear his voice, and that will be bliss for me.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2016, when the singer performed her hit track, ‘From Taipei to Beijing’. After they wedded, she was back and forth between Malaysia, Singapore, and Sweden.

In May 2018, Xinhui decided to settle down in Sweden to be closer to her hubby.

