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Cik Lan drives Nur Sajat’s mum from JB at 4am for emotional reunion after 6 years apart

Merzsam Singkee | September 12, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore-born singer and host Roslan Shah, popularly known as Cik Lan, has facilitated an emotional reunion between Malaysian influencer Nur Sajat and her mother Maimon Omar in Singapore — the first time the two have embraced in six years. The 56-year-old shared footage of the reunion across his social media platforms on Threads, Instagram, and TikTok, capturing Sajat and her mother locked in a tight embrace. “I was deeply moved to see a mother embrace her child after such a long time,” he wrote.

According to The New Straits Times, Roslan had picked up Maimon at the Larkin terminal in Johor Bahru at 4 a.m. following her journey from Rembau in Negeri Sembilan, before driving her across the Causeway into Singapore for the reunion with Sajat, whose full name is Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman.

Sajat, 41, has been living in Australia since leaving Malaysia in 2021. The reunion in Singapore marked their first physical meeting since then. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The footage drew an outpouring of warmth from social media users, with many commending Roslan for going out of his way to make the reunion happen.

Online, people were warm with their responses to the reunion. “No matter how wayward a child may be, a mother is the one person who never casts her child aside; believe me, Sajat's mother always prays for the best for Sajat,” one commenter said in a translated response.

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