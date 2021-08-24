Former Commonwealth Secondary student alleges that bullying incident was not taken seriously

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A student from Commonwealth Secondary School took to TikTok to call out the school for not looking into her complaints about bullying.

In a TikTok video, the netizen said that during her time at the school from 2012 to 2015, she was bullied. She said that after the first time her parents reported an incident that happened when she was a Secondary 2 student, the girl’s form teacher blamed the girl herself.

She added that the second time she reported the bullying to the school was when she was physically abused. She said that she was pinned against the wall and was almost slapped.

- Advertisement -

After submitting a victim report and a witness report, the student said that she and her bully were both called out from assembly by their discipline mistress.

Meeting with her discipline mistress, the student said that: “She laughed about the situation, she completely brushed it off, and she told us how not to treat our school life like some Tamil drama or some Tamil movie”.

The student concluded her TikTok video by adding that she hoped future instances of bullying in schools were taken seriously and not as a joke.

Last year, after a suicide attempt due to being bullied by some boys, a young girl wrote a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, now widely shared, urging him “to improve the way schools and MOE (Ministry of Education) respond to bullying”.

- Advertisement -

The 14-year-old girl, whose name has been redacted for her protection, told Mr Lee: “According to an OECD study, Singapore has the highest rate of bullying globally. Our country is not as big as others yet we are that high up the charts.”

The letter was circulated on WhatsApp and then posted on Facebook. It is not clear when it was written or whether the Prime Minister’s Office has received it.

The girl wrote that she had been “bullied and attacked physically in school, as the school did not protect me. I ended up self-harming and feeling very scared.”

TISG has reached out to Commonwealth Secondary for comment and clarification. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg