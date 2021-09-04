- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a letter to the Independent Singapore, a 58-year-old man wrote in advising Singaporeans not to apply for a PMET job, and to take the “PAP’s advice and become a hawker, Grab driver, food delivery, security guard, cleaner or some s**t”.

The Singaporean man, who wished to remain anonymous, added that he recently was working at a bank for 8 years.

The department he was working at had 20 employees.

He wrote: “Suddenly in 2019, the head office in Malaysia decided to fill 5 vacancies with Malaysians. They just appeared overnight and it seemed the administrative hurdles, if any, for them to be able to work in Singapore were pretty low to clear”.

He added that when one of the Malaysian employees decided to apply for a Singapore PR, she was able to obtain it within 6 months. However, the company decided to transfer her back to Kuala Lumpur. In order to keep her PR status, he wrote that the woman resigned from the bank and “immediately found another job in Singapore”.

He added that the incident had “nothing to do with CECA and yet happened within one department in the bank. There are many other “inter corporate transfers” in other departments of the same bank”.

The disgruntled man wrote: “I would advise all Singaporeans to forget about applying for any PMET job in Singapore. You will do well to take up the PAP’s advice and become a hawker, Grab driver, food delivery, security guard, cleaner or some s**t”.

“If you do not want to do that and want to wish for a PMET job, vote out this government. There is simply no other option”, he said.

Last week, in answering questions in Parliament about the free trade pact, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: “I emphasise and underline and highlight this: Nothing in the agreement implies Singapore must unconditionally let in professionals, managers, and executives (PMEs) from India”.

He added that the Government retains full rights to decide who can enter the country to live, work or become permanent residents or citizens. /TISG

