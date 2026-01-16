Ford Ranger bursts into flames at Xinmin auto shop, neighbouring garages halt operations

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in an Auto Repair Building at Xinmin, causing thick smoke to spread into the five-story high building.

According to reports, a black Ford Ranger vehicle was parked in front of the shop with one door and hood open, and the engine of the vehicle was burned. A 32-year-old sanitation worker shared with Shin Min Daily that when he arrived in the area, he saw the thick smoke and could hardly see the road ahead. He also had trouble breathing since the smell was so strong, so he needed to put on a mask.

The person-in-charge of the repair shop also shared in an interview that she only knew about what happened after being notified, so she was not aware of what caused the accident. However, she revealed that the vehicle was brought in for repairs by a customer, and the repair shop would contact the owner to discuss the matter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it was believed that an engine part “spontaneously caught fire.”

Due to the incident, nine nearby auto repair shops needed to suspend their operations for about three hours. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to their premises. The Singapore Civil Defence Force also confirmed that it received a report of a fire, and civil defence personnel used a water hose to extinguish the fire. The building’s fire suppression system was also activated at the time.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

