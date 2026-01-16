// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 16, 2026
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Ford Ranger bursts into flames at Xinmin auto shop, neighbouring garages halt operations

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in an Auto Repair Building at Xinmin, causing thick smoke to spread into the five-story high building. 

According to reports, a black Ford Ranger vehicle was parked in front of the shop with one door and hood open, and the engine of the vehicle was burned. A 32-year-old sanitation worker shared with Shin Min Daily that when he arrived in the area, he saw the thick smoke and could hardly see the road ahead. He also had trouble breathing since the smell was so strong, so he needed to put on a mask. 

The person-in-charge of the repair shop also shared in an interview that she only knew about what happened after being notified, so she was not aware of what caused the accident. However, she revealed that the vehicle was brought in for repairs by a customer, and the repair shop would contact the owner to discuss the matter. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it was believed that an engine part “spontaneously caught fire.” 

Due to the incident, nine nearby auto repair shops needed to suspend their operations for about three hours. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to their premises. The Singapore Civil Defence Force also confirmed that it received a report of a fire, and civil defence personnel used a water hose to extinguish the fire. The building’s fire suppression system was also activated at the time. 

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. 

In similar news, there was a report where an SUV caught fire and exploded late at night at a multi-storey car park located in Bukit Panjang. The intensity of the accident affected nearby vehicles and woke up residents. 

When reporters visited the car park, it was discovered that the ceiling of the parking lot was completely blackened, and three parking spaces where the accident happened were off limits. The smell of something burning still lingers in the air as well. 

Read more of the news story here.

