Food delivery rider in his 60s pleads with a customer not to report wrong order to avoid penalty

Singapore — A customer who ordered from food delivery service foodpanda took to social media to share a touching story of a delivery rider “on the brink of tears,” asking the customer not to report the mistake in her order and offered to reimburse it despite not being at fault.

The customer had ordered for five people from Maxwell Hawker Center through the foodpanda app on Jul 10 at about 7:34 pm.

The delivery personnel, a man in his 60s, arrived at 8:15 pm, said the customer in her Facebook post.

However, there was only one food item and five beverages in the delivered order.

The man said that the merchant confirmed a complete order before handing it to him.

He then quickly offered to go back to the merchant to get the missing items.

At about 9 pm, it started raining, shared the customer.

Foodpanda then called her at about 9:10 pm to inform her that the rider was at her door.

He returned a few minutes later “drenched and extremely apologetic,” said the customer.

He said that the food stalls she had ordered from had closed for the day.

“Delivery man was on the brink of tears and offered to reimburse me S$50 so that he would not get penalised by foodpanda,” the customer shared.

She rejected his offer and told him it was ok, knowing that the platform was prone to issues.

He then pleaded with the customer to call the company and inform them of the situation so he wouldn’t get penalised.

When she checked her phone, her order was eventually updated in the app to the delivered amount and cost.

“Foodpanda, you really need to be less rigid and more compassionate,” said the customer.

Members from the online community commended the customer for her compassion and understanding.

Others who had experience in the delivery service confirmed that the issue often came from the platform itself.

“Thank you for showing compassion to the poor guy,” wrote Facebook user Kevin Yim Yew Cheong. “I have done parcel delivery, and sometimes small thing happens, and the company will penalise us $200. The one day salary just wasted.” /TISG

