Focus on the issues, not the drama, says Education Minister Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: As the city-state’s election spell builds up, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing has made an appeal to all political parties to back off from antagonism and toxicity and focus on the matters that are most important to Singaporeans, matters that will benefit their lives.

“Let’s talk solutions, not just politics”

According to the latest CNA report, Mr Chan, while talking to correspondents during a walkabout at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre, made an appeal to GE 2025 contenders to direct the election campaign toward substance instead of engaging in nasty personal assaults or throwing people under the bus. His remarks came amid mounting allegations of “negative politics” from both the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Workers’ Party (WP).

“What is this election about?” Mr Chan asked. “It’s about which candidates can help us overcome challenges and seize new opportunities in a troubled world.” He emphasised the necessity of eloquent public discussions, saying it should create “light, not just heat” – in other words, direct answers and possible solutions to problems that the electorate can evaluate and contemplate.

War of words: PAP vs WP

Tensions intensified this week after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong carped on the WP for “negative attacks” during the latest rally, explicitly directed at Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong. WP chief Pritam Singh rapidly retaliated, condemning the PAP for also engaging in “negative politics” before and manoeuvring opposition-run town councils.

Mr Chan admitted that fiery interactions and impassioned words are unavoidable in any election, but advised against allowing these to dominate the actual work of campaigning and dwarf the real issues. “We need to focus on ideas and solutions,” he said.

Credit, responsibility, and political integrity

Mr Chan likewise targeted those parties that, according to him, attempt to claim recognition and praise for government plans they didn’t plan or carry out. “I find it rather amusing,” he commented, mentioning examples such as the ‘Progressive Wage Model’ and’ job support schemes,’ which a few opposition members have branded as their own achievements.

Taken from his 30 years’ experience as a public servant, Mr Chan explained that authentic leadership means being responsible first and asking for credit last. He highlighted the value of holding all political groups and individual leaders, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, to the same high ideals.

“If we allow different standards for different parties, we risk a race to the bottom,” he cautioned. “I believe Singaporeans are mature enough to focus on real substance, not just slogans.”