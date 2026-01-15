// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 15, 2026
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Screengrab from https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/millennial-group-young-businesspeople-asia-businessman-businesswoman-celebrate-giving-five-after-dealing-feeling-happy-signing-contract-agreement-meeting-room-small-modern-office_7685860.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=3&uuid=3331e4b7-6ba2-49c2-8a3b-50b9b29e845b&query=Asian+office+workers
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Flexible work becomes the new cost-cutting weapon for Singapore firms

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: According to the latest report of the International Workplace Group (IWG), over half of Singapore’s businesses have made the moves to cut costs, and many of them – their number increasing – have turned to flexible work measures as a strategy to manage growing expenditures.

The study found that 51% of local firms have rolled out cost-saving measures, while 30% plan to adopt more flexible working models in the near future. Flexible work is rapidly becoming the norm: by 2025, 81% of organisations in Singapore are expected to offer some form of flexible work.

This move comes against an environment of stable economic development, with Singapore’s GDP expected to increase by 4.8%. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has urged businesses to “rethink, reset and refresh” their strategies to stay competitive, IWG noted.

Rising manpower and rental costs are among the key pressures driving change, prompting companies to explore technology and workplace flexibility as major ways to save.

See also  'Is spending half your salary on rent just the price of privacy in Singapore—or pure madness?'

According to IWG, espousing and implementing AI can diminish operational outlays by 20–40%, while flexible work arrangements can rip real estate overheads by up to 55%. SMEs that espoused AI-powered solutions through the Productivity Solutions Grant reported an regular savings of 52%.

Flexible work is also restructuring team forces at work. Some 83% of CEOs now permit workers to work from various sites, identifying benefits such as quicker travels (43%), access to an extensive talent pool, employee partiality, efficiency advantages, and lower-cost settings (each 37%).

These movements are altering office approaches for 2026. More than half of CEOs (56%) have opted for shorter-term occupancy agreements, while 54% aim to make use of co-working spaces or membership systems, echoing an increasing importance on dexterity and cost productivity in the workplace.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Foreigner was fined $3,000 for pulling hotel fire alarm twice, and caused $20,000 hotel damage

SINGAPORE: A foreigner caused a scene at a hotel...

High-tech promises, high costs: Why AI is still out of reach for many Singapore doctors

SINGAPORE: Despite the Ministry of Health’s S$200 million (US$155...

‘They trained me for only 4 days’: Local employee claims she was unfairly fired after three weeks on the job

SINGAPORE: A local employee has turned to Reddit to...

Singapore ditches fashion for fitness, wellness wins while wallets stay tight

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are increasingly spending their money on health,...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //