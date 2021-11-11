Home News Featured News Five things you need to know before going into your next meeting

Five things you need to know before going into your next meeting

Photo: YouTube screengrab, KF Seetoh

By Nick Karean
KF Seetoh slams new twist on Covid-19 curbs that help restaurants but not hawkers

 

Singapore – Limiting dining at hawker centres and coffeeshops is discrimination, says hawker food maven KF Seetoh.

Calling out the easing of curbs that up to five fully vaccinated people from the same household to dine in restaurants, but keep the cap on hawker centres and coffeeshops at two, he said: “It smells discriminatory, it reeks of the elitist graduate mothers policy back in the 1980s when under-educated mums were paid $10,000 to ligate.”

The world’s eyes are on Singapore’s COVID endgame

Merlion, credit: youtube screengrab

 

Singapore — As one of the first countries to treat Covid-19 as endemic, the Little Red Dot is being closely watched to provide an example of how to exit the pandemic safely.

A Nov 8 piece in The Daily Beast titled This Is What a COVID Endgame Looks Like tackles this, even as author David Axe acknowledges that Singapore’s circumstances are quite dissimilar to other countries.

‘Mechanics’ arrive within a minute at expressway accident, rush off when cops called

Photo: FB screengrab/Julie Wulandari

 

Singapore — Two men calling themselves “mechanics” beat the cops to an accident scene on an expressway and pressed their services on the motorists. But they quickly vanished once the police were alerted.

Julie Wulandari took to Facebook to share some tips on addressing the “mechanics” that appear during a road accident that she got into on the Pan-Island Expressway.

Travelling in the age of COVID — do’s, don’ts and other useful information

 

Photo: Singapore Airlines plane/SIA Facebook Page

 

Singapore — The good news is that after nearly two years, we can begin travelling to many of our favourite places again. Three more countries will shortly become accessible, as vaccinated travel lanes (VTL), this time to Malaysia, Sweden, and Finland were announced on Monday (Nov 8).

The not-so-great news is that gone are the days of simply buying a ticket, packing a bag, and leaving since the Covid-19 pandemic has made travelling significantly more complicated.

Lions Night Safari got Covid-19, likely from infected staff

 

Photo: Taken from unsplash.com/MARIOLA GROBELSKA/used for illustration purposes only

 

Singapore — The four Asiatic lions at the Night Safari who have tested positive and are being treated for Covid-19 are part of a growing number of magnificent big cats who have become Covid “patients” in zoos and wildlife areas in India and the US.

So far, apparently, only two of the known cases in India have died. The Straits Times reported in September that they were a nine-year-old lioness called Neela and a 12-year-old lion called Pathmanathan from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai. A snow leopard in South Dakota died after showing signs of infection.

Featured News

Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 11

S’pore removed from EU’s list of countries for lifting travel curbs: what went wrong?   Singapore — The European Union’s decision to remove Singapore from its Safe List of countries whose residents can enter for non-essential travel has prompted people here...
Business & Economy

Haidilao chairman Zhang Yong’s net worth drops from S$18.6 billion to S$11.7 billion

Singapore — Zhang Yong, chairman of hot pot giant Haidilao, saw a S$6.9 billion drop in his net worth, following news of around 300...
Home News

Wedding organiser to admit he let 235 into reception when legal limit was 100

Singapore — Wedding organiser Osman Arrifin and Orange Ballroom LLP  have been charged with breaching COVID-19 safe management measures after 235 people were apparently...
Celebrity

Xiaxue goes to London courtesy of Kim Lim for luxury shopping and expensive dinner

London — It's no secret that Singaporean influencer Xiaxue is friends with Kim Lim, daughter of billionaire Peter Lim. You can sure tell from...
Home News

Bus captain stops bus at Orchard turn, pleads with passenger to stop talking on her phone

Singapore — A bus captain was on camera pleading with a passenger to stop talking on her phone. On Wednesday (Nov 10), Facebook page Singapore...
