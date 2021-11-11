Five things you need to know before going into your next meeting

- Advertisement -

KF Seetoh slams new twist on Covid-19 curbs that help restaurants but not hawkers

Singapore – Limiting dining at hawker centres and coffeeshops is discrimination, says hawker food maven KF Seetoh.

Calling out the easing of curbs that up to five fully vaccinated people from the same household to dine in restaurants, but keep the cap on hawker centres and coffeeshops at two, he said: “It smells discriminatory, it reeks of the elitist graduate mothers policy back in the 1980s when under-educated mums were paid $10,000 to ligate.”

The world’s eyes are on Singapore’s COVID endgame

Singapore — As one of the first countries to treat Covid-19 as endemic, the Little Red Dot is being closely watched to provide an example of how to exit the pandemic safely.

A Nov 8 piece in The Daily Beast titled This Is What a COVID Endgame Looks Like tackles this, even as author David Axe acknowledges that Singapore’s circumstances are quite dissimilar to other countries.

‘Mechanics’ arrive within a minute at expressway accident, rush off when cops called

Singapore — Two men calling themselves “mechanics” beat the cops to an accident scene on an expressway and pressed their services on the motorists. But they quickly vanished once the police were alerted.

Julie Wulandari took to Facebook to share some tips on addressing the “mechanics” that appear during a road accident that she got into on the Pan-Island Expressway.

Travelling in the age of COVID — do’s, don’ts and other useful information

Singapore — The good news is that after nearly two years, we can begin travelling to many of our favourite places again. Three more countries will shortly become accessible, as vaccinated travel lanes (VTL), this time to Malaysia, Sweden, and Finland were announced on Monday (Nov 8).

The not-so-great news is that gone are the days of simply buying a ticket, packing a bag, and leaving since the Covid-19 pandemic has made travelling significantly more complicated.

Lions Night Safari got Covid-19, likely from infected staff

Singapore — The four Asiatic lions at the Night Safari who have tested positive and are being treated for Covid-19 are part of a growing number of magnificent big cats who have become Covid “patients” in zoos and wildlife areas in India and the US.

So far, apparently, only two of the known cases in India have died. The Straits Times reported in September that they were a nine-year-old lioness called Neela and a 12-year-old lion called Pathmanathan from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai. A snow leopard in South Dakota died after showing signs of infection.

