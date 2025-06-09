Monday, June 9, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Screengrab from https://www.pexels.com/photo/mother-and-daughter-preparing-avocado-toast-4259707/
Lifestyle
2 min.Read

Five old-fashioned frugal habits worth bringing back in 2025

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
- Advertisement -

With today’s escalating commodity prices and wasteful spending, interest in the hands-on knowledge of past generations is slowly re-surfacing. For most, what was once obsolete is now beginning to feel interestingly applicable.

According to a recent article published by This Evergreen Home, here are 10 definitive economical living behaviors that merit a place in every home in 2025.

1. Cooking from scratch instead of relying on processed foods

Before grab-and-go meals and frozen food took over, families cooked meals from store cupboard staples and periodic crops. Preparing and cooking food manually not only costs less per serving, but it also gives one control over ingredients and inspires healthier consumption.

2. Making do and mending instead of tossing and replacing

A worn-out shirt or cracked item used to be an opportunity to fix things, not a justification to shop. Stitching clothes, restoring dilapidated or broken household items, and extending the life of everyday objects were daily acts of self-sufficiency. Nowadays, reviving these abilities is both budget-friendly and environmentally responsible, and it also provides the feeling of genuine fulfillment in repairing something with your own hands.

- Advertisement -
See also  Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finalise divorce

3. Growing your food—even just a little

Our grandparents grew vegetables because they needed to. While many people aren’t planting full-sized gardens, even a few pots of herbs in the courtyard can help reduce grocery expenses. Gardening is also a comforting, screen-free diversion that produces more than just food.

4. Using leftovers creatively instead of letting food go to waste

Decades ago, leftovers were not thrown out; they were recreated. Cooked chicken became broth; musty bread became pudding. With a little creativity and planning, today’s evening meal can become tomorrow’s noon-time meal, helping to stretch the grocery budget and reduce waste. In 2025, this isn’t just a clever practice—it’s a necessity for many families.

5. Saving scraps for future use instead of throwing them away

Our grandparents didn’t waste anything. Bacon fat was recycled, glass containers became storage, and fabric scraps turned into comforters. Nowadays, saving scraps might feel unusual, but it’s extremely clever. From vegetable peelings used for bouillabaisse to candle fragments liquefied into new ones, this practice combines frugality, sustainability, resourcefulness, and imagination.

See also  Kim Kardashian 'moving towards divorce' from Kanye West

Making the most of what you have

Economical living isn’t about going without—it’s about taking advantage of what you have. In 2025, it’s time we relive—not with melancholy, but with resolve—and revive the ageless art of living well on less.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Sports

‘… fortunately, I had good legs’ — Tadej Pogacar celebrates unexpected sprint win at the Critérium du Dauphiné

RHONE-ALPES, FRANCE: Tadej Pogacar clinched the victory in Stage...
International

Sparks fly in Shanghai as U.S. and China clash over trade tensions

SHANGHAI: At a prestigious event commemorating the 110th anniversary...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Ex-cleaner who sleeps in HDB corridor says he lost his room when he left his job

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man who has been sleeping for...

100 Air India pilots to be offered the chance to work on Scoot flights

SINGAPORE: Around 100 Air India pilots will be given...

Wife of debt-ridden bak kut teh stall owner claims he died due to overwork

SINGAPORE: The wife of a 65-year-old bak kut teh...

Woman was pinned down by three police officers and arrested at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old woman was arrested at Changi Airport’s...

Business

Weekends too short? How Singaporeans feel about a 4-day work week

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user wanted to know how...

Elon Musk, Twitter, and the billionaire balancing act – Is it really a crisis?

UNITED STATES: Still recall the sensational, buzz-worthy moment when...

Singapore fund inflows rebound in 2024 at S$7.6B, up 167%

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s fund management industry rebounded in 2024, pulling...

Queenstown 5-room flat resold for S$1.66 million, setting new record

SINGAPORE: A five-room loft unit at SkyTerrace@Dawson has fetched...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore