Fisherman finds hand inside catfish, spooking netizens

MALAYSIA: A Malaysian fisherman’s find has drawn mixed reactions online after he revealed he found the remains of a hand inside a catfish he had caught.

According to Malaysian media reports, the incident was shared on local social media page ‘Saja Viral’ on Thursday (Aug 22).The post included three photos documenting the fisherman’s experience.

The fisherman said he discovered the hand while cleaning the fish’s belly at home and asked social media users whether it was an animal’s hand. The photos included in the post show the catfish immediately after being caught, as well as the fish’s open belly with the severed hand beside it.

Some netizens noted that the hand was covered in thick hair, and its knuckles appeared different from those of a human hand, speculating that it may have belonged to a monkey.

Despite this, some social media users expressed discomfort at the sight and said they were creeped out.

Comments on the post indicated that many were too unsettled to continue eating fish after seeing the images. One netizen remarked that although it clearly looked like a monkey’s hand, they could not help but imagine it was human.

The post has since gone viral, with many wondering just how the catfish could have consumed a hand, human or not.