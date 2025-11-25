// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
26.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Fish farm owner alerts police about teenagers illegally fishing at night

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A fishing pond in Pasir Ris became the target of several teenagers for illegal fishing in the early hours of one morning. Some of the suspects also disregarded the danger of climbing over the fence to capture a fish. Unfortunately for them, the whole crime was caught on surveillance, which prompted the shop owner to call the police. 

The 41-year-old general manager of the fishing pond admitted to Shin Min Daily News that the CCTV installed by the pond captured three teenagers throwing bait into the body of water from the outside of the fence.

According to the general manager, the pond closes at 6 p.m., and the staff covers it with a protective net. However, the teenagers still managed to throw the bait in through the gaps. After catching the fish, the suspects then climbed over the fence and stole two or three fish in total. 

The video caught a boy in a black t-shirt casting the line, and a fish soon took the bait. After struggling to get out, the fish then got stuck in the net. With this, a boy in a light-colored shirt climbed over the fence using the stone steps, lifted the safety net, got the fish, and threw it onto the grass. Moreover, a girl wearing a grey coat just watched.

See also  'We cannot accept the negligence'—Pet owner and grooming salon argue over an accident that made a dog lose an eye

Afterwards, the boys switched roles, putting two more fish into the plastic bag carried by the girl. It was reported that the total amount of the fish that were stolen amounted to more than S$50. 

Furthermore, the manager also admitted that similar incidents had occurred in the past, but he did not want to argue with young people. However, the teenagers’ behaviour this time was not tolerable, so he decided to call the authorities. Police confirmed that they have received the report and that the case is under investigation. 

In Singapore, it is illegal to catch or sell fish that were caught by banned methods or in restricted areas. Anyone who breaks the law and is found guilty can be fined up to $10,000 and/or be imprisoned for up to 12 months. 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Singaporean elderly man and companion trapped in Thailand flooding and missed flight home

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old Singaporean, together with his friends, were...
Jobs

‘35 applications, zero replies’: Soon-to-be retrenched worker struggles to find a new job

SINGAPORE: One month had passed since a Singaporean worker...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singaporean elderly man and companion trapped in Thailand flooding and missed flight home

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old Singaporean, together with his friends, were...

‘35 applications, zero replies’: Soon-to-be retrenched worker struggles to find a new job

SINGAPORE: One month had passed since a Singaporean worker...

‘Is burnout culture real in SG?’: Woman says she and 90% of her friends are struggling with exhaustion

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman recently shared on social media...

Man seeks advice after close friend sold his S$10k watch and blew all the money on illegal online gambling

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has turned to social media...

Business

‘35 applications, zero replies’: Soon-to-be retrenched worker struggles to find a new job

SINGAPORE: One month had passed since a Singaporean worker...

‘Is burnout culture real in SG?’: Woman says she and 90% of her friends are struggling with exhaustion

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman recently shared on social media...

Former Indonesian president says the next unicorn may emerge from Southeast Asia

Former Indonesian president Joko Widodo said Southeast Asia could...

‘All I had was rejections’: Fresh grad says she feels ‘disheartened’ after six months of job hunting

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate confessed on social media that...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //