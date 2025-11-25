Fish farm owner alerts police about teenagers illegally fishing at night

SINGAPORE: A fishing pond in Pasir Ris became the target of several teenagers for illegal fishing in the early hours of one morning. Some of the suspects also disregarded the danger of climbing over the fence to capture a fish. Unfortunately for them, the whole crime was caught on surveillance, which prompted the shop owner to call the police.

The 41-year-old general manager of the fishing pond admitted to Shin Min Daily News that the CCTV installed by the pond captured three teenagers throwing bait into the body of water from the outside of the fence.

According to the general manager, the pond closes at 6 p.m., and the staff covers it with a protective net. However, the teenagers still managed to throw the bait in through the gaps. After catching the fish, the suspects then climbed over the fence and stole two or three fish in total.

The video caught a boy in a black t-shirt casting the line, and a fish soon took the bait. After struggling to get out, the fish then got stuck in the net. With this, a boy in a light-colored shirt climbed over the fence using the stone steps, lifted the safety net, got the fish, and threw it onto the grass. Moreover, a girl wearing a grey coat just watched.

Afterwards, the boys switched roles, putting two more fish into the plastic bag carried by the girl. It was reported that the total amount of the fish that were stolen amounted to more than S$50.

Furthermore, the manager also admitted that similar incidents had occurred in the past, but he did not want to argue with young people. However, the teenagers’ behaviour this time was not tolerable, so he decided to call the authorities. Police confirmed that they have received the report and that the case is under investigation.

In Singapore, it is illegal to catch or sell fish that were caught by banned methods or in restricted areas. Anyone who breaks the law and is found guilty can be fined up to $10,000 and/or be imprisoned for up to 12 months.