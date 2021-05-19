Home News Featured News Fire at Sembawang wet market

Fire at Sembawang wet market

Ong Ye Kung to work with HDB to rebuild wet market

Photo: FB screengrab/ Ong Ye Kung

Singapore – A fire started at Sembawang Mart including the Lucky Mart wet market at 12.45 am on Monday (May 17).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received the fire alert at 511 Canberra Road from Madam Sery Rahim.

The 38-year-old baker was passing by the wet market when she noticed a “bright, orange” glow, reported The New Paper.

She also live-streamed the incident on Facebook.

Madam Sery shared that it was the first time she had witnessed such an “uncommon and scary” fire since settling down in Sembawang more than 21 years ago.

SCDF had to use three water jets to put out the flames. No injuries were reported, said an SCDF spokesman.

Photo: FB screengrab/ Ong Ye Kung

A spokesperson for the shopping centre announced that 20 stalls in the wet market would be closed for investigation until further notice.

Meanwhile, other stores in Sembawang Mart above the wet market could operate as usual, he added.

“As a business owner myself, I could feel the pain (of the affected stall owners). I hope their losses can be covered by insurance,” Madam Sery said.

Health Minister and Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC Ong Ye Kung complimented the residents on calling the SCDF and its “swift action in extinguishing the fire”.

The minister also agreed to “work with the HDB” to help rebuild the wet market and assist all affected stallholders.

