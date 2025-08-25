42@SUTD: A no-fee code school that’s got Singaporeans landing tech jobs

SINGAPORE: With Singapore’s entire job landscape upended by artificial intelligence (AI), global uncertainty, and Trump’s tariffs, 42 Singapore is helping Singaporeans land tech jobs without the hefty price tags and strict syllabi most coding schools are known for.

42 Singapore, from its home at the Singapore University of Technology & Design (SUTD), is flipping the script — no teachers, no lectures, and no tuition fees, and its graduates are landing jobs at local tech companies like foodpanda, Shopee, and TikTok. Sometimes even before finishing the course!

The tuition-free coding school, which has pulled in students from their teens to their 50s, is part of a global network that’s quietly redefining how people learn, and it’s hitting a sweet spot for Singaporeans looking to switch careers or keep up with the digital economy.

“The 42 model is unconventional. There are no teachers. Students must be willing to embrace uncertainty,” said Koh Chye Soon, Director of 42 Singapore.

From circuits to classrooms

Koh started out as an electrical engineering student at NUS, but now, rather than building networks and systems, he’s helping people make new careers. “Engineering is about building — whether it’s systems, networks or infrastructure,” he said. “Now, I build lives through education.”

Koh’s view? The future of Singapore’s digital workforce isn’t just about technical know-how. It’s about developing the resilience, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills to thrive in a world where tech changes faster than a chameleon changes its colour.

Forget rows of desks and teachers at the front of the room. 42 Singapore has students learn entirely through projects and peer reviews. Working in teams, sharing feedback, and figuring out solutions themselves, they often end up learning through trial and error.

“What sets 42 apart is that, beyond technical skills, it focuses on developing essential soft skills like analytical thinking, resilience, and problem-solving,” said Koh. “These aren’t built in a bootcamp or three-day course — they’re cultivated over time.”

It’s an approach that’s already opening doors. As of August 2025, out of its 18 graduates, 13 have landed tech roles.

“Those who are driven and determined tend to thrive,” Koh said. “It’s less about background and more about mindset.”

Filling gaps in AI, cybersecurity

The programme offers six specialisations, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and web development — all areas where Singapore is hungry for talent.

42 Singapore recently signed an MoU with AI Singapore, opening up a pathway for students to enter the national AI Apprenticeship Programme (AIAP). The school also encourages students to think beyond code, focusing on building tech with empathy.

“Our focus is on human-centred design — building tech that solves real problems with empathy,” Koh explained. “It’s not just about being 10× more productive with AI, but 10× more sensitive to human needs.”

Additionally, many students aren’t full-time learners. More than half work while studying, and more than a fifth are over 40. 42 Singapore’s average student is in their late 20s or early 30s, highlighting its popularity with working adults and professionals, managers, executives, and technicians (PMETs) trying to reskill without pausing their careers.

Some aren’t aiming to be developers at all — they want to understand the tech they work with, collaborate better with their teams, and think more strategically. “They apply what they learn in real time, enhancing job performance and becoming more analytical thinkers,” Koh said.

Industry branding

Partnerships with government agencies like the Cybersecurity Agency of Singapore (CSA) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), plus local tech firms, mean students gain real-world exposure through a rojak of internships, company visits, industry talks, and hackathons.

“Our engagement involves internships, expert talks, company visits, and project collaboration,” said Koh. “Some internships have already led to full-time roles.”

Employers keep coming back for one reason — they like the grit 42 graduates bring to the table. “One enterprise recently remarked on our graduates’ ability to stay committed to solving complex challenges,” Koh shared.

Being part of a 56-campus global network, students can start in Singapore and continue their studies elsewhere, like Paris. This mobility creates a worldwide talent pool trained in the same way, making them attractive to multinational companies.

“After completing their core curriculum, students can travel to other campuses. This exchange creates a global talent pool,” Koh said. Regionally, 42 Singapore is already working with its 14 sister campuses in Asia, with joint hackathons and talent exchanges in the pipeline.

Looking to the future — the “And” between humans and tech

Koh is optimistic, but he’s also realistic about the challenges and the direction that tech is heading. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), women and younger workers are vulnerable to the effects of AI, and absent the right policies, income inequality in the city-state could worsen.

“The tension between fast-changing technologies and slow-changing human behaviour will shape the future,” he said. “It’s not humans versus robots — it’s humans and technology. That ‘and’ is crucial.”

When it comes to artificial general intelligence (AGI), a type of AI that’s meant to match or surpass human capabilities across virtually all cognitive tasks, Koh says the tech could be ready within five years, but society?

“Technologically, AGI could be viable in five years, but broader adoption depends on governance, compliance, geopolitics, and societal adaptation,” he said. “Even if the tech is ready, society might not be.”

A new kind of classroom for a new kind of economy

Whether you’re a fresh graduate, a mid-career worker, or someone just curious about the digital world, Koh believes 42 Singapore offers something unique — a way to learn that’s less about memorising and more about transforming how you think.

“We’re not just training developers,” he said. “We’re training people to think differently — to solve problems, work with others, and adapt in a fast-changing world.”

With Singaporeans facing a future shaped by AI, automation, and constant change, that mindset might be the most valuable skill shortly.